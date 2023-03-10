Connecticut parents arrested for teen drinking party that led to prep student James McGrath’s stabbing death
By Olivia Land,
4 days ago
A Connecticut couple was arrested this week for allegedly supplying minors with alcohol at a raucous house party that led to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old prep school student.
Paul and Susanna Leifer, of Shelton, were arrested Thursday in connection with the May 14, 2022, party at their Lazy Brook Road home before the death of Fairfield Prep junior James “Jimmy” McGrath, WFSB reported .
Paul, 59, was charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol while Susanna, 51, was additionally charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, the outlet said.
Earlier this week, Valle — who is under home confinement after being released on $2 million bail — received permission from a judge to attend church services, the Connecticut Post reported .
“They should have more control of their children, just a shame what happened to the boy, really is,” Shelter resident Helen Magari told WFSB of the Leifers.
“The actions of the Leifers contributed to an environment that encouraged underage drinking, which resulted in a chain of events that ultimately led to the unfortunate death of James McGrath,” Michael Rosnick, the attorney representing the McGrath family, told the outlet.
He said his clients, who are still mourning, will pursue a lawsuit in the future.
