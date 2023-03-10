Open in App
Shelton, CT
New York Post

Connecticut parents arrested for teen drinking party that led to prep student James McGrath’s stabbing death

By Olivia Land,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFeaZ_0lEJA51J00

A Connecticut couple was arrested this week for allegedly supplying minors with alcohol at a raucous house party that led to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old prep school student.

Paul and Susanna Leifer, of Shelton, were arrested Thursday in connection with the May 14, 2022, party at their Lazy Brook Road home before the death of Fairfield Prep junior James “Jimmy” McGrath, WFSB reported .

Paul, 59, was charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol while Susanna, 51, was additionally charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, the outlet said.

The couple was released on promises to return before a judge and are expected in Derby Superior Court on April 3, according to the Hartford Courant .

Police allege that St. Joseph’s High School student Raul Valle, now 17, attended the Leifers’ bash before he stabbed McGrath during a fight at another party on Laurel Glen Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtwXX_0lEJA51J00
Susanna Leifer was arrested alongside her husband on Thursday.
Shelton Police Department

The confrontations between the St. Joseph’s students and those from Fairfield and Shelton High School reportedly began when uninvited peers crashed the Leifers’ party, the Hartford Courant said.

Several other minors were injured, some seriously, in the ensuing fights.

According to police, Susanna Leifer had interactions with some of the teens at the Lazy Brook party, though they did not specify what those interactions were, WFSB reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqY4x_0lEJA51J00
Paul Leifer was charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol.
Shelton Police Department

Valle, of Milford, was arrested and charged as a minor a few days after the fatal stabbing.

Three more students were arrested in connection with the brawl in July.

Earlier this week, Valle — who is under home confinement after being released on $2 million bail — received permission from a judge to attend church services, the Connecticut Post reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMVju_0lEJA51J00
James “Jimmy” McGrath was stabbed to death in the ensuing brawl.
Fairfield Prep

“They should have more control of their children, just a shame what happened to the boy, really is,” Shelter resident Helen Magari told WFSB of the Leifers.

“The actions of the Leifers contributed to an environment that encouraged underage drinking, which resulted in a chain of events that ultimately led to the unfortunate death of James McGrath,” Michael Rosnick, the attorney representing the McGrath family, told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTfc1_0lEJA51J00
McGrath’s death shocked the Fairfield Prep community.
Google Maps

He said his clients, who are still mourning, will pursue a lawsuit in the future.

Comments / 0
