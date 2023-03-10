Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Woman accused of harassment set to make first court appearance today

By Reggie Lee,

4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A viral video of a woman harassing a Latino family in south St. Louis is due in court Friday.

54-year-old Judy Kline is charged with burglary, property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon. Victims reported the incident to police more than a year ago. They just arrested her two weeks ago.

Prosecutors claim the case was not presented to them as a priority. The hearing was postponed from last Friday because her defense attorney was in another trial.

