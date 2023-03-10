Polk State Basketball’s Pridgett Earns All-FCSAA Honors

Polk State Basketball guard George Pridgett

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk State Basketball guard George Pridgett will spend just one season as a member of the Eagles, but it was a season to remember.

On Thursday evening, the Boston, Mass. native and Jacksonville University transfer was named to the All-FCSAA team. The recognition comes less than a week after Pridgett was recognized as a first-team All-Suncoast Conference selection.

“An ultimate winner on and off the court, George is the type of player you never have to worry about representing your program in the wrong manner,” sixth-year Head Coach Brandon Giles said. “He knows and understands how to overcome adversity and never backs down from the challenge. I have a special bond with George because he lost his father as a teenager, so I know the type of passion and pain he’s playing with because I felt it before.”

In the news: Five Polk State Basketball Players Earn All-Conference Honors For 2022-23

For the 2022-23 season, Pridgett ranked in the top five in the FCSAA in points per game (19.6) and 3-point percentage (.411). Pridgett also ranked ninth in the state, averaging 1.9 steals per game. He led the Eagles in all three categories.

Pridgett played in 27 of Polk State’s 29 games this season and scored in double figures in each of his final 26. Pridgett reached the 20-point mark 15 times this season and scored 30 points twice. That included a career-high 32 points in a 71-65 victory over State College of Florida-Manatee on Nov. 8.

One of the highlights of Pridgett’s memorable season came in an 84-82 win over Santa Fe College on Feb. 4. With no time left on the clock, Pridgett banked in a 55-foot shot to lift the Eagles to a thrilling victory.

In addition to leading the team in scoring, 3-point percentage, and steals, Pridgett ranked second on the team in assists per game, averaging 2.9 per contest. He also led the team with a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio and 88 made 3-pointers, which was good for second in the entire state.

Pridgett becomes the fourth Polk State player to earn All-FCSAA honors under sixth-year Head Coach Brandon Giles. He joins Freddie Word (2021-22), Tommie Lewis (2021-22), and TK Smith (2018-19 and 2019-20).

“I’ve watched George grow into something special with a lot more potential to be reached,” Giles added. “Whatever coach gets him at the next level will be getting a good one.”

