Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Knoxville pet owners speak out after nearly 40 animals taken from sitter’s home

By Dominic Webster,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bH3xg_0lEJ4adU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Seventeen dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs and several other animals were all seized from a pet sitter’s home Wednesday night according to Young-Williams Animal Center . Sadly, five animals were found dead.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that charges are pending in this case. We are learning there were more incidents with pets than the 38 animals found on the property from a group who all left their animals in the care of the homeowner. They told WATE 6 On Your Side they are upset and heartbroken over these findings.

Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid inventory, supply chain problems

“I was really shocked by the news. This is someone I welcomed into my life, this is someone I welcomed to come in and take care of the dogs that take care of me,” Dakota Hayes said. “The fact that she would allow five animals to sit her home deceased concerns me.”

While these pet owners got their pets back, there were issues where some were injured or sick.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCipE_0lEJ4adU00
    Savannah Black’s Dog (Photo via Savannah Black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvfNu_0lEJ4adU00
    Savannah Black’s Dog (Photo via Savannah Black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoK5p_0lEJ4adU00
    Savannah Black’s living room after paying for pet sitting care (Photo via Savannah Black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBhCe_0lEJ4adU00
    Savannah Black’s living room after paying for pet sitting care (Photo via Savannah Black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LVYU_0lEJ4adU00
    Savannah Black’s living room after paying for pet sitting care (Photo via Savannah Black)

“We found that she had zip tied the kennels together,” Savannah Black said. “Luke and Jackson had identical cuts on top of their snouts and we assume that they probably escaped their kennels and pushed their way out after being left for so long and she zip-tied them to keep that from happening again.”

Unfortunately, not everyone who left animals in this person’s care was as lucky. Natalie Hartman left her dog, Koda, while she went on a vacation. She was told her dog had suffered a seizure.

You should change your password now on these 5 platforms

“It took them over an hour and a half to get to the hospital in Farragut,” Hartman said. “I don’t know why it took that long but when my parents met her there, my mom went out to check on Koda, she was hard and super cold which had shown she had been dead for a long time.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLnuy_0lEJ4adU00
    Natalie Hartman’s dog Koda
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20a1pL_0lEJ4adU00
    Natalie Hartman’s dog Koda
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eI5gz_0lEJ4adU00
    Natalie Hartman’s dog Koda

The shock of finding out the number of animals taken stuck with one owner.

“I think from a dog mom myself, it’s shattering to think that could have been mine,” Hayley Sponcia said. “My dog could have been dead, you just don’t know until it’s you.”

There is one thing for certain though: they all want the best for the animals taken to Young-Williams.

“We want all of the animals taken from her care to go to safe and loving homes around Knoxville,” Makenna said. “That’s our number one goal, to make sure they’re in a safe place.”

Memphis Zoo giant panda ‘Le Le’ cause of death revealed

An investigation is underway into the incident and according to KCSO, charges are pending.

Young-Williams also released a statement saying in part, “The animals remain in our care and will continue to be evaluated and treated by our veterinarian team.”

“Moving forward, Sheriff Spangler would like to reassure the public the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Attorney General Charme Allen’s office on the investigation that is currently ongoing,” reads a statement from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Knoxville, TN newsLocal Knoxville, TN
GPD: Man arrested in Knoxville after woman's Nov. 2021 death due to overdose in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN6 hours ago
Knoxville Fire Department removes stolen truck from Holston River
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Sheriff: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Powell
Powell, TN8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide after finding 2 dead in Powell home
Powell, TN8 hours ago
Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals under her care
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Woman says she lost thousands to a scammer who said a family member was in crash
Oak Ridge, TN1 day ago
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Man, 18, faces indictment in December killing of Rural King store employee
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT fraternity house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Greeneville Assistant Police Chief indicted on assault charge
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
UPDATE: Super 8 Motel Sends Response to Veteran Who Was Asked to Leave
Kingston, TN9 hours ago
Cocke County BOE investigating after 2 employees arrested for domestic assault
Newport, TN1 day ago
Two sought for questioning in fatal shooting at Knoxville apartments
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Crews respond to two back-to-back house fires in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
East Tennessee woman hospitalized for 90 days after having baby
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Alcoa, Tennessee Man accused of Theft and Financial Exploitation served Warrant in a Kentucky Jail
Alcoa, TN1 day ago
Veteran Refused Service Due to his Service Dog at Local Motel
Kingston, TN1 day ago
Nearly 40 animals removed from Knoxville home, 5 found dead
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Police chase in Monroe County ends with arrest of wanted man
Madisonville, TN1 day ago
Blizzard of '93 baby now grown, father of a 'pandemic baby'
Maryville, TN1 day ago
Flowers used in Dollywood’s opening parade donated to Knoxville nonprofit
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to police finding over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
METH, HEROIN SEIZED IN EARLY MORNING SEARCH WARRANT AND DRUG ARREST IN CORBIN, KENTUCKY
Corbin, KY1 day ago
Middlesboro man arrested after trying to pull a juvenile out of a home and kicking a dog in the face
Middlesboro, KY3 days ago
Tennessee’s 51-year life sentences
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Morristown, TN5 days ago
Alcoa handyman accused of taking nearly $5,000 for work he never did
Alcoa, TN5 days ago
30 Years Later: Remembering the Blizzard of '93
Knoxville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy