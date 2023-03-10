Women's History Month: Only female soldier at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier makes final march

The only female soldier currently on guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier took her final walk Thursday.

Sgt. Kamille Torres has walked the mat at Arlington National Cemetery 746 times.

She paid her final respects Thursday, surrendering her gloves and sunglasses and laid a rose at each crypt.

Torres is only the sixth female to guard the tomb since the first woman earned the badge to carry out the sacred duty in 1996. Torres is leaving the military in November.

Soldiers who volunteer to become tomb guards undergo a strict selection process and intensive training. There has been a sentinel on duty in front of the tomb every minute of every day since 1937.