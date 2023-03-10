Open in App
Arlington, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Women's History Month: Only female soldier at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier makes final march

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dabyc_0lEJ4Ql600

The only female soldier currently on guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier took her final walk Thursday.

Sgt. Kamille Torres has walked the mat at Arlington National Cemetery 746 times.

She paid her final respects Thursday, surrendering her gloves and sunglasses and laid a rose at each crypt.

Torres is only the sixth female to guard the tomb since the first woman earned the badge to carry out the sacred duty in 1996. Torres is leaving the military in November.

Soldiers who volunteer to become tomb guards undergo a strict selection process and intensive training. There has been a sentinel on duty in front of the tomb every minute of every day since 1937.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found dead with stab wound on sidewalk beneath box spring in Newburgh, neighbors say
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
STORM WATCH: Nor’easter brings wind, rain and snow to the Hudson Valley
New York City, NY1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX15 hours ago
Exclusive: Amityville woman's life savings held hostage by Chase Bank after she deposited check at ATM
Amityville, NY4 hours ago
Police: Lakewood man arrested for threatening multiple people with machete
Lakewood, NY11 hours ago
Car mangled in Bridgeport crash; injuries unknown
Bridgeport, CT1 hour ago
21-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon teen
Mount Vernon, NY7 hours ago
Vigil to remember slain 14-year-old from Mount Vernon postponed due to weather conditions
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Jersey Proud: Newark artist has mural featured at new Terminal A
Newark, NJ2 hours ago
EMT, paramedic reflect on work during peak of COVID-19 pandemic
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Storm causes spinouts, crashes and road closures in Orange County
Woodbury, NY12 hours ago
Brooklyn mother pleads for public's help in finding her missing 15-year-old daughter
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
'We've learned to live despite this virus.' CT doctor looks back on pandemic 3 years later
Bridgeport, CT2 hours ago
STORM WATCH: Strong coastal storm to bring rain, snow and wind to New Jersey
Passaic, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy