What's Up: First Christian Church to host breakfast fundraiser Saturday

TODAY

Electricity workshop

Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.

ECSU Founders Day

Elizabeth City State University will host its 132nd Founders Day Convocation in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m. Hilda Pinnix-Ragland, a managing partner for AHK Global Resources and chair of the North Carolina A&T Board of Trustees, will be the keynote speaker. The event will also be livestreamed on ECSU’s YouTube channel.

‘Cinderella’ at COA

The COAST Players will perform “Cinderella,” an updated version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical of the classic fairy tale, today at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Additional performances will be Thursday at 10 a.m.; Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19.50 for adults, $16.50 for groups of 10 or more, $18.50 for seniors and military service personnel, and $9.50 for students and children. Tickets available at www.albemarle.edu/pac or by calling the box office at 252-335-9050.

SATURDAY

Seeds of Success

Seeds of Success will host a Women in STEM program presented by Mrs. Devin Wilder from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Film screening

The John A. Holmes Herren Project will host a screening of the film, “The First Day: Focus on the First Day,” at the Taylor Theater in Edenton, at noon.

Church fundraiser

First Christian Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8.

NE GOP Women

The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will host a luncheon and regular meeting at the Pines in Elizabeth City at noon.

Scholarship Gala

Elizabeth City State University and the Elizabeth City State University Foundation will host the Founders Day Scholarship Gala XVI at the K.E. White Graduate Center starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 and available at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form.

MONDAY

Pasquotank Dems

The Pasquotank Democratic Party will meet in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse at 7 p.m.

Alzheimer’s support

The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 404-7090 or 333-7774.

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Base Elizabeth City Cmdr. Brook Sherman will be the speaker.

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes: Excel 2, Monday; Word 2, Tuesday; and PowerPoint, Thursday.

TUESDAY

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “What’s the Weather Today?” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Bilingual storytime

The Pasquotank Library will host Bilingual Storytime for kids ages 1-5 at 3 p.m. Event includes stories, songs, and games in both English and Spanish.

THURSDAY

Pasquotank GOP

The Pasquotank Republican Party will hold its County Convention at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) fellowship hall at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. First District Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, and Linda Sanderson will be the speakers.

UPCOMING

Pollinators exhibit

Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatball sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Bearwise program

Sharon Meade will host a BearWise program at the Currituck County Public Library in Barco Thursday, March 23, at 4 p.m. Meade will discuss how communities can coexist with black bears. Contact: 252-453-8345.

Harry Potter event

The two-day Harry Potter Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheperd-Pruden Memorial Library at 106 W. Water Street in Edenton, Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. Call 252-482-4112.

Tribute to Foster

Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.

Church garage sale

First Christian Church will host a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale at 800 Beech St., Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Breakfast for Blind

The Edenton Lions Club will hold its Breakfast for the Blind fundraiser Saturday, March 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton. Cost is $10.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Perquimans Republicans

The Perquimans Republican Party Convention will be held at the Perquimans County Courthouse Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.

Dog Festival

The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.

Food Bank anniversary

Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday, April 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City. The event is opportunity for the public to see the food bank’s new expanded facility, plus other activities. Free admission. Visit www.afoodbank.com.

Easter Bunny breakfast

A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Visitor Center at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. $2.50 per person.

Pilgrimage of homes

A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.

TarWheel Event

The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City.

Open Door fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.

5K Run for Hope

The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.

Monument dedication

The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.

Dine Drink & Dance

Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org

Rocky Hock Opry

The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard Street. Call 252-482-4621.

5K run

Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.

Legends & Lore

The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.

Vehicle Day

The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held Tuesday, April 25, to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.

Bocce, Beer & Bites

The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.

Cause for Paws

The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.

Scouts doughnut sale

Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.

Golf tournament

Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.

Golf tournament

The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.

Chamber Golf Scramble

The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.

‘Murder By Indecision’

Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.

Rock Fish Festival

Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.

NC Potato Festival

The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.

Year of the Trail

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.

Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival

Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.