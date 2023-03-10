Open in App
Arizona State
Patriot Country

Patriots at OBJ  Workout: Outbid Cowboys if '100 Percent' Healthy?

By Mike Fisher,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMQ2A_0lEJ4JpF00

Coach Bill Belichick's roster needs fortification at the wide receiver spot. So the Patriots need to give Odell Beckham Jr. a workout look.

Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to show his wares, with media reports insisting that Beckham is “100 percent fully healthy'' after more than a year of knee rehab.

How can the long-time star actually prove that? By staging a private workout in Arizona on Friday to demonstrate that he's still got it.

The New England Patriots are expected to attend, per a report , and why not?

Coach Bill Belichick's roster needs fortification at the wide receiver spot, especially with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to hit free agency next week.

The Patriots ties to Beckham are not as strong or as recent as other potential bidders, a group highlighted by the Dallas Cowboys but also including the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants, his first NFL team.

But before he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams in November 2021 (helping them to a Super Bowl after muscling his way out of Cleveland), New England did have a connection with the former Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys, by the way, have never stopped talking about the connection, with owner Jerry Jones continuing to "pitch'' through the media .

Beckham last experienced a healthy and fully productive season in 2019, the last time he put together a 1,000-yard year. But in terms of pedigree, he is obviously in a different class that the Patriots' current group of wideouts, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Raleigh Webb, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon.

But is OBJ really "100 percent''? Before anybody starts talking contracts and fit, he needs to establish that. And the Patriots, along with the rest of the NFL, need to see it for themselves.

