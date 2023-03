The Staten Island Advance

NYC pre-K and 3-K application deadlines are Friday: 5 things to know By Annalise Knudson, 4 days ago

By Annalise Knudson, 4 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to apply for free, all-day pre-K and 3-K in New York City for the 2023-2024 school year is Friday. ...