Hurco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC