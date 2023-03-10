Open in App
DC News Now

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCcXV_0lEJ0zbF00

( KTLA ) — McDonald’s is changing its chicken sandwich lineup with a name change and the debut of two new flavors slated to hit menus next week.

The fast-food company announced that its chicken sandwich will now have the famous “Mc” prefix and will now be known as the “McCrispy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9QQI_0lEJ0zbF00
McDonald’s new chicken sandwich flavors, Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe. (McDonald’s)

“Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor,” a news release said.

To commemorate the name change, McDonald’s also announced two new flavors — Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe — that will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning March 13.

Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’

“Both sandwiches feature our signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll,” a news release said.

The deluxe version of the sandwich will also include shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

To wash it all down, customers will be able to enjoy the new McDonald’s lemonade drink, made with “real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar,” according to the McDonald’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Two killed after multiple shots fired, car crashes in Southeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly biting the tip off of another man’s finger in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV13 hours ago
Penn State starts new era with Drew Allar at quarterback
State College, PA5 hours ago
Why were tractors picking up basketballs in Las Vegas on Tuesday?
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN1 hour ago
Brooke’s House helps fight against drugs and addiction
Hagerstown, MD1 hour ago
Body not discovered for 23 days in Las Vegas airport’s short-term parking
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
DC Health Link hacker posts lawmakers’ personal data
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Illusionist David Blaine injured during Las Vegas performance
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Family, friends pay respects to truck driver killed in Frederick tanker explosion
Frederick, MD1 day ago
Police looking for suspect who shot man in Northeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Teen saved mother’s life when she was on ‘death’s doorstep,’ Ohio doctors say
North Olmsted, OH1 hour ago
End of an era, Heinicke signs with Falcons
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy