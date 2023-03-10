Kansas School Board Member Sparks Outrage With ‘Blue Eyes’ Comment

Ludovic Bertron/Wikimedia Commons

A member of a school board in Kansas faced calls to resign after saying that the best quality a new superintendent could have is “blue eyes.” Vanessa Reid, a member of the Leavenworth school board, said last month that she had been “just kidding.” Courtney Ricard, the PTO president at David Brewer Elementary School, said she believed the comment was racist. Ricard was also angered after Kansas Republican state Rep. Pat Proctor visited the school’s library and cited a picture of a rainbow flag drawn by Ricard’s daughter as evidence that the library was “doing more indoctrinating than educating.” In his latest newsletter , Proctor added: “I am proud to stand with Conservative School Board Member Vanessa Reid in her fight to protect our kids’ from the radical woke agenda that threatens Leavenworth Schools.” Speaking at a school board meeting on Monday, Ricard said she was “embarrassed” to be represented by Reid and demanded that she resign “as it is her job to protect our children.”

