Open in App
Greenfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Healey visits Just Roots in Greenfield, announces new role for rural affairs

By Kate WilkinsonEmma McCorkindale,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VL9J_0lEIzXaI00

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll started their Friday in Greenfield, outlining how they plan to connect rural communities in Franklin County to Beacon Hill.

Just Roots in Greenfield provides free farm shares to those in need

The Healey Administration announced they’re creating a new role, Director of Rural Affairs, focusing on rural economic development.

“It shows just how intentional we are about our rural economies and the support we want to give to communities throughout western Massachusetts,” said Healey.

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll made the announcement of the new role to 22News at Just Roots in Greenfield. The director position will be housed under the Secretary of Economic Development, reviewing state grant opportunities, hosting office hours and connecting smaller communities with existing programs.

The Healey Administration’s visit was to showcase a proposed $25 million infusion into the state’s food infrastructure grant program.

Meryl LaTronica is the Director of Farm Operations at Just Roots. The small non-profit is a community farm that also works to expand food access. She said investments like this can be crucial, “The fact that there is government funding that is helping farms take the big leap we need to be able to serve more people, we just want to highlight that.”

At Williams Farm Sugarhouse in Deerfield, the administration also outlined their plans in the upcoming budget for rural communities

“One is increasing rural school aid by $7.5 million. We know that the way the math works in rural communities where there are less kids doesn’t mean your overhead costs are less,” said Lt. Gov. Driscoll. “We’re looking at increased funding for the regional transit authorities or RTA’s so that has been increased.”

Just Roots was awarded two grants from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR). It will be used to expand their inclusive and accessible Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model in Franklin County and beyond, and to invest in infrastructure and capacity for engaging the local community at the Greenfield Community Farm.

The Greenfield Community Farm that Just Roots manages will provide up to 100 households with free farm shares, partner with additional organizations to enroll those in need of local produce and protein and, provide free monthly DIY cook kits containing curated fresh, local ingredients, kitchen staples, and which are accompanied by a live, online cooking class taught by staff at Just Roots. The grant amount of $492,786 was awarded through MDAR’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA).

To enroll in the LFPA-subsidized farm share program visit JustRoots.org .

In addition, over $233,000 through the Community Food Project Competitive Grants Program within the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will fund the work within the historic barn to maximize storage, capacity, safety, and systems. Just Roots is expanding its program beyond Franklin County.

Governor Maura Healey to Keynote Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook

Meryl LaTronica, Director of Farm Operations at Just Roots, noted that “this infusion of funds
over 2023 and 2024 gives us the opportunity to build and strengthen the structures and systems
that make us an impactful community organization. Physical improvements to our barn, land
and distribution area will allow people to engage more easily and fully in our programs here at
the Community farm. Systems improvements to our wash, pack, storage and food safety plans
will go a long way to ensure a top quality product reaches our customers, here at the farm and
our members further afield.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Gov. Maura Healey talks plans to support trade union workforce
Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Senator Fattman looks to focus on childcare costs for western Massachusetts families
Monson, MA1 day ago
Wilmer Cutler attorney Heiple named MassDEP commissioner
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These Five Massachusetts Cities are the Biggest by Population for 2023
Boston, MA1 day ago
Provider accused of violating state rules as it shutters 4 SNFs
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Senate President visits Palmer to review potential East-West rail stop
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts Building Trades annual convention held in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Getting Answers: parents unhappy with flag policy at local schools
Hatfield, MA1 day ago
Sudden bank failures triggering government response
Boston, MA11 hours ago
TRAFFIC: Mass Pike reduced to 40mph in western Massachusetts
Millbury, MA17 hours ago
How are school closings determined in western Massachusetts?
Ludlow, MA1 day ago
Transmission tower damaged from storm in Greenfield
Greenfield, MA5 hours ago
Thundersnow reports across western Massachusetts
Westfield, MA14 hours ago
Liberty Bank donates to Mercy Medical Center’s Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield Jewish Community Center holds Project R.I.D.E event
Springfield, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy