FanSided

49ers news: Tashaun Gipson wants to stay, Jimmie Ward out in 2023? By Peter Panacy, 4 days ago

By Peter Panacy, 4 days ago

The 49ers were looking at two starting-caliber safeties, Jimmie Ward and Tashaun Gipson, leaving this offseason. But the latter wants to hang around. Two of ...