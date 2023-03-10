Lawmakers from West Virginia speak out on President Joe Biden’s proposed budget

(LOOTPRESS) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller released statements on President Biden’s proposed budget.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today issued the following statement on President Biden’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget request to Congress.

“Today’s budget put forth by the Biden administration checks every box of their progressive agenda. This budget fits along with their partisan budget tactics, deficit raising policies, and inflation causing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan .

“I will use my role in the U.S. Senate, particularly my role on the Appropriations Committee, to bring balance, restraint, and regular order to the federal spending process. Let’s be clear – the budget put forward by President Biden today will not be enacted. That is welcome news, as this misguided, bloated plan would subject American families to more taxes, waste, and government intrusion that they do not deserve during the continued challenging economic times that define this administration.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) released the following statement on the Fiscal Year 2024 Biden’s Budget.

“The President’s budget is a fiscally irresponsible economic death sentence for our grandchildren. This “budget” contains trillions of dollars of unbearable tax hikes on the American people and would be a financial massacre,” said Congresswoman Miller. “With already record high inflation and the current debt crisis, President Biden’s budget has the highest levels of spending and taxes in American history. I refuse to ask future generations to pay for the President’s reckless, wasteful spending. If the Administration is not willing to face the financial crisis they created, my Republican colleagues and I will address and combat the uncontrollable spending. I am committed to protecting all hard-working Americans from this tax nightmare.”