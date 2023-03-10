Open in App
Bay Shore, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police

By Aaron Feis,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeL3d_0lEIvrBY00

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man was fatally shot in the driveway of his Bay Shore home Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Jose Manuel Sosa was struck by gunfire outside his home on Walbridge Avenue near East Third Avenue around 4:50 p.m., authorities said.

More Long Island News

The victim, whose age was not released by police, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Investigators did not immediately reveal further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Suffolk County Police Department detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Suffolk County, NY newsLocal Suffolk County, NY
Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI
Patchogue, NY10 hours ago
SCPD: Drugged Woman Arrested for Leandra’s Law After Child Found Walking in Roadway
Mastic Beach, NY17 hours ago
Manhattan Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Money From Two Suffolk County Victims In Elder Scam
Manhattan, NY17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
20-Year-Old Nabbed For Murder Of Uniondale Man, Police Say
Uniondale, NY13 hours ago
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment; possible relative in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
20-year-old arrested in connection to 2 fatal shootings in Nassau County
Hempstead, NY7 hours ago
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
McDonald's Killing: Suspect Nabbed In Teen's Shooting Death In Broad Daylight In Hempstead
Hempstead, NY9 hours ago
Man Accused Of Threatening Victim With Rifle Outside Long Island Home
Plainview, NY1 day ago
Death in a Long Island Park: Woman's body was floating in the lake
West Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Body of woman found in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
NYC homeless man’s beating death ruled a homicide: NYPD
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Juvenile Charged With Shooting 19-Year-Old With BB Gun On Long Island
Farmingdale, NY1 day ago
Hempstead Village residents relieved by arrest in gang-related murder
Hempstead, NY3 hours ago
Robbery suspect hits 3 banks in Queens in 1-hour spree: NYPD
Queens, NY14 hours ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY8 hours ago
LI mom busted for DWI after daughter, 2, found walking on highway: police
Patchogue, NY1 day ago
Serial bank robber gets nearly 15-year sentence for spree of Long Island holdups
Hempstead, NY2 hours ago
Teen attacked, robbed outside Barclays Center: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
Man, 68, with rifle arrested after dispute with neighbor over parking on LI
Plainview, NY1 day ago
NY State police closer to arrest in ‘vicious’ cold case killing of NYPD cop’s daughter
New York City, NY10 hours ago
LI Target shoplifting scam for car seats leads to chase with cop hanging out Tesla window: police
Westbury, NY10 hours ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man suffers serious eye injury after LI boy, 15, shoots him in face with BB gun
Farmingdale, NY1 day ago
Rescue: 9 Residents Overcome By Carbon Monoxide In East Meadow Saved
East Meadow, NY14 hours ago
18-year-old woman reported missing in Brooklyn since last week
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
39-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Hamden Industrial Park
Hamden, CT1 day ago
10 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital in carbon monoxide scare on Long Island
East Meadow, NY23 hours ago
Selfie Posing Muggers Sought in Attack on Man Near Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy