Investigation into ‘suspicious person’ leads to arrest for possession

WHITESVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man faces charges following a Wednesday investigation.

As reported by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Whitesville area.

An investigation was set into motion regarding a suspicious person, resulting in the arrest of Brandon Davis, 40 years old from Comfort, WV.

Davis has been charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Davis was detained and transported for processing upon his arrest.

Additional LOOTPRESS COVERAGE for the Boone County area can be found here , while additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here .