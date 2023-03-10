Open in App
Whitesville, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into ‘suspicious person’ leads to arrest for possession

By Lootpress Staff,

4 days ago
WHITESVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man faces charges following a Wednesday investigation.

As reported by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Whitesville area.

An investigation was set into motion regarding a suspicious person, resulting in the arrest of Brandon Davis, 40 years old from Comfort, WV.

Davis has been charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Davis was detained and transported for processing upon his arrest.

