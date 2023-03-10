News 13 photographer Jesse Walden shares account of Pine Hills mass shooting

A News 13 photographer who was shot on the job in Orange County is speaking about last month’s tragedy.

Jesse Walden told KVIA News in New Mexico, in many ways that he is lucky to be alive.

“I’m really, you know, just really happy to be alive,” Walden said. “And so many people have reached out just to offer support, and I’m just floored.”

Walden is a former New Mexico State University photojournalist.

Watch: State attorney details previous arrests of mass shooting suspect Keith Moses

He was working in Pine Hills with reporter Dylan Lyons last month when deputies said Keith Moses shot them.

Walden said he walked to his trunk to grab his camera, and thought he heard a drive-by shooting.

Then he said he saw the suspect pointing a gun at him.

Watch: TIMELINE: TV reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in Pine Hills mass shooting

“So then he kept firing shots into the car at me. And then I think, he saw Dylan, so he shot at Dylan.”

Lyons, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin were all killed in the string of shootings on that day in Pine Hills.

Walden was released from the hospital days after he was shot.

Read: ‘Stunned & heartbroken’: A nation reacts to TV journalist, girl killed in Pine Hills mass shooting

He said the trauma of the situation may not fully hit him for months.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.