Why Barnes & Noble Education Shares Are Trading Higher By 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED ) rose 25% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL ) rose 19.7% to $2.96 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI ) shares rose 15.8% to $3.29 in pre-market trading. Silvergate Capital shares dipped 42% on Thursday after the company announced it will wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate Silvergate Bank.

XIAO-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI ) rose 15% to $6.68 in pre-market trading. Xiao-I reported pricing of initial public offering.

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD ) rose 14.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW ) rose 11.6% to $0.6347 in pre-market trading. View is expected to report Q4 financial results after the market close on March 29, 2023.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO ) shares rose 11.3% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Thursday.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY ) shares rose 10.7% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Thursday. The company recently announced a private placement of up to $130 million in gross proceeds to commercialize and launch Renazorb.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX ) rose 8.2% to $10.30 in pre-market trading. Enovix announced design approval of its next-generation Autoline.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR ) rose 8.1% to $17.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 58% on Thursday.

Losers

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB ) fell 21.4% to $83.29 in pre-market. SVB Financial shares dropped 60% on Thursday after the company announced a $1.25 billion common stock offering.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD ) fell 11.4% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced weaker-than-expected Q4 results. Allbirds also named Annie Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS ) shares fell 11% to $0.1411 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Thursday.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC ) fell 10.5% to $5.25 in pre-market trading. Tabula Rasa HealthCare recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results..

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV ) fell 8.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. InVivo Therapeutics shares dropped over 45% on Thursday after the company announced topline data from its INSPIRE 2.0 study in acute spinal cord injury, in which the primary endpoint was not met.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS ) fell 8.5% to $10.60 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak full-year sales forecast.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA ) shares dropped 8.1% to $9.70 in pre-market trading. Ocean Biomedical shares jumped 125% on Thursday after the company's co-founder presented details of his previously published discoveries that have potential application for tumor suppression across multiple cancer pathways.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU ) shares fell 7.3% to $59.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and announced its CFO will step down.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN ) fell 6.3% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB ) fell 5.7% to $11.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Thursday.

