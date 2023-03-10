Open in App
New Castle, IN
FOX59

New Castle woman charged after child injured with brain bleed during OWI crash

By Izzy Karpinski,

4 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle woman has been charged in connection to a crash that left one child with a brain bleed and another with facial injuries.

Henry County deputies were dispatched to county roads 800 West and 300 North just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they saw a minivan had crashed into a power pole.

A woman identified as Makayla Dalton, 24, reportedly ran toward deputies while holding a small child. Another child ran alongside her.

Dalton reportedly told police she had swerved off the road to avoid hitting a rabbit. While standing next to her, a deputy smelled alcohol and noticed she had glassy eyes and a “swayed balance,” according to court documents.

Deputies noticed lacerations on one child’s face and a scratch on the other child’s face. One of the children also told police his hip hurt.

The children and Dalton were taken to a hospital where charging documents show Dalton recorded a 0.167 BAC on a portable breath test. The legal limit in Indiana is 0.08.

Further tests at the hospital revealed one of the children had a skull fracture and brain bleed. The other child had contusions and abrasions to the forehead.

Dalton reportedly told deputies she had two double shots of “Peach Crown” one hour before the crash.

She was booked into the Henry County Jail for preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and public intoxication.

Charging documents state Dalton’s BAC registered at 0.183 when she was given another breathalyzer test while getting admitted to the jail.

