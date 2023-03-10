Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Some of the world’s rarest turtles just hatched at Zoo Atlanta

4 days ago
ATLANTA — There are some new Georgia natives coming out of their shells at Zoo Atlanta.

A pair of critically endangered Bog Turtles have made their way to their new home.

The turtles are one of the rarest species in the United States.

The tiny reptiles hatched at the zoo last week, weighing in at less than half an ounce each.

Once they are fully grown, they may hit 3.7 to 4.2 ounces.

Zoo Atlanta says they are thrilled to welcome the new Bog Turtle hatchlings.

“Not only is every hatch vital to the remaining population of this critically endangered species, but this news also shines an important spotlight on efforts to preserve Georgia wildlife and wild environments,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “People sometimes think of biodiversity as a feature of faraway places on other continents, when in fact our own state is a hotbed of biodiversity.”

The turtles are only found in the eastern United States, including northeast Georgia, and are the smallest turtles in North America.

Officials haven’t announced their names or when you can go visit them.

