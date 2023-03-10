Binance CEO Sees A Troubling Day For Cryptos As Biden Proposes Taxation Scheme — Bone ShibaSwap Offers Solution

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao , popularly known as " CZ," took to Twitter on Thursday to share that after a mere four hours of sleep, he awoke to some troubling events affecting the cryptocurrency world.

What Happened: CZ said a "Silicon Valley Bank" is having issues, the New York Attorney General is suing KuCoin , the White House is considering a 30% tax on mining electricity, and the Huobi token had a flash crash, causing other crypto prices to dip a bit.

But, he said, “ Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) [is] still producing blocks.”

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB ) ecosystem token BoneShibaSwap (CRYPTO: BONE ) handle responded to CZ's comment, saying that Shibarium , the highly anticipated beta layer 2 scaling solution, will solve all the current problems.

The Shibarium beta network launches this week and BONE will be the official gas token used to facilitate transactions.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.53, down 11.40% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

