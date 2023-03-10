Oversight overstep: House GOP split on Comer's new approach



S ince taking over the House Oversight Committee earlier this year, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has hit the ground running with a number of investigations into the Biden administration. But not all party members are on board with the full-throttle strategy.

In his first two months as committee chairman, Comer has opened several inquiries into everything from the Afghanistan withdrawal to Hunter Biden’s laptop to Ukraine military aid. The Kentucky Republican has wasted no time in requesting documents and information from multiple government agencies, as well as holding hearings on an array of topics.

However, the strategy has prompted some GOP aides to voice concerns that Comer may be overextending himself — and possibly inserting himself into other committees’ affairs.

In one example, the Oversight Committee sent letters to several Biden administration officials last month seeking information on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Those requests raised the eyebrows of lawmakers on the Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees, who are already investigating the withdrawal.

“I was a little surprised,” Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) told Punchbowl News . “But we’ve talked since then. We’re working it out.”

However, Democrats on the Foreign Affairs Committee say Comer’s efforts are merely being used as ways to politicize the chaotic military operation to use as campaign fodder in the 2024 election cycle.

“Given what happened with Benghazi, it seems almost guaranteed the Republicans are going to [go at this in the] most crass, partisan way,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) told the outlet. “We have set up a bipartisan, bicameral commission that is looking into this. It seems like they are going to play politics with it from every angle they can think of.”

Comer also sent letters to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg late last month seeking information on the Ohio train derailment, raising questions from some GOP aides who said the incident was better left to lawmakers on the Energy and Commerce or Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

“There’s a big difference between oversight where you have expertise and oversight to churn out press releases,” a House GOP aide said, according to Punchbowl News . “Everyone thought he’d learn from prior chairmen and work in a more coordinated way. It’s been quite the opposite.”

Comer has defended his actions on the committee thus far, arguing that the panel won’t waste time duplicating efforts.

“Sometimes we get criticized for not doing enough. But then we get criticized for doing too much,” Comer said. “Just because we request information doesn’t mean we’re going to be the committee that has a full hearing on it.”