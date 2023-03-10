13 of the most cringeworthy Oscar acceptance speeches of all time, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Will Smith

The most cringeworthy Oscar acceptance speeches of all time. Michael Caulfield/Wire Image/Getty Images, Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

on Sunday. Over the years, some winners have gone down in history for their strange comments and hysterics.

Insider has rounded up the most cringeworthy Oscar acceptance speeches of all time.

Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Oscar after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her part in the movie "Shakespeare in Love" during the 71st Academy Awards on March 21, 1999, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow wept her way through her best actress acceptance speech for her role in "Shakespeare in Love."

Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't hold it together when she was announced as the recipient of the best actress award for her role in the period drama " Shakespeare in Love " in 1999 and sobbed her way through her list of thanks yous, which unfortunately began by namechecking disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein .

Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for "Dallas Buyers Club" onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey dedicated his win to his "hero" — which turned out to be himself.

The McConaissance reached a fever pitch at the 2014 Oscars when the actor nabbed best actor for his performance in the powerful "Dallas Buyers Club." However, it seems that all the adulation had gotten to his head, leading him to egotistically reveal that his "hero" is himself in 10 years, baffling audience members.

Sally Fields accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Places in the Heart" onstage during the Oscars on March 25, 1985, in Hollywood, California. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sally Field's self-congratulatory acceptance speech has gone down in Academy Awards history.

When Sally Field picked up the best actress Oscar for her role in "Places in the Heart" in 1985, it was actually her second statuette, having previously won five year years earlier for her role in "Norma Rae."

However, as Field mentioned in her speech it was only this time around that she actually felt respected by her peers in Hollywood, which is what led to her infamously cloying declaration: "I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!"

Daniel Kaluuya accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Judas and the Black Messiah" onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on April 25, 2021, in Hollywood, California. ABC/AMPAS via Getty Image

Daniel Kaluuya talked about his parents' sex lives on stage when he picked up best supporting actor.

When Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor in 2021 for "Judas and the Black Messiah," he started off his acceptance speech by thanking God. He ended the speech by saying he was grateful his parents had sex.

"My mom, my dad — they had sex," Kaluuya said. "It's amazing! I'm here!" he told the millions of viewers watching. To make things more interesting, his mom was listening to her son's entire speech over in London at the Oscars' UK hub for the night and the cameras caught her priceless reaction.

Actress Melissa Leo accepts award onstage during the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

Melissa Leo had some strange onstage interactions with the presenter of her award, Kirk Douglas.

Leo's path to Oscar success was a bit unusual, with the actor famously funding her own for your consideration adverts to fill the pages of Hollywood trade publications in the lead-up to the 2011 ceremony where she won best supporting actress for "The Fighter."

Leo's winner's speech was just as out of left field, beginning with an awkward flirty exchange with presenter Kirk Douglas, and ending with her taking the 94-year-old's walking stick and leaving the stage dramatically stooped over. To top it off, in the moments between, she dropped an accidental F-bomb that they couldn't bleep out of the live broadcast.

Angelina Jolie and James Haven Voight after Jolie won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2000 for "Girl, Interrupted." Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie left viewers feeling uncomfortable when she declared that she was "so in love" with her brother — before kissing him on the lips.

It's worth giving a little context for this one. Two months before Angelina Jolie won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2000 for her incredible performance in "Girl, Interrupted," she attended the Golden Globes, where she controversially shared an open mouth kiss with her brother James Haven on the red carpet.

So, when she took to the stage and began her speech by stating, "I'm so in love with my brother right now," she undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows. What's more, after the ceremony, she again kissed her brother on the lips for the cameras at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Director James Cameron raises his Oscar after winning in the Best Director Category during the 70th Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium on March 23, 1998. Cameron won for his movie "Titanic." Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

James Cameron ended his best director speech by shouting: "I'm the king of the world!"

You could forgive "Titanic" director James Cameron for feeling a little pleased with himself when he picked up the gong for best director in 1998 , as it was the 11th award the heartwrenching drama took home that night, but the filmmaker took it one step further when he finished his speech by repeating a line from the movie: "I'm the king of the world!"

Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith accept the Best Original Song award for "Writing's on the Wall" onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sam Smith said that "no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar" before them. They were wrong.

There's embarrassing yourself on stage for being over the top, and then there's embarrassing yourself on stage for making a huge factual error — and Sam Smith , unfortunately, falls into the latter category.

Collecting the prize for best original song for "Spectre" track "Writing's On the Wall" in 2016, which they co-wrote with Jimmy Napes, Smith said: "I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellen and he said that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar. If this is the case — even if it isn't the case — I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world."

It turns out that McKellen was referring specifically to the acting categories, as by 2016, nine openly gay men had actually won Oscars, including Elton John and Stephen Sondheim, who had scooped awards in the same category as Smith.

Director Roger Ross Williams and producer Elinor Burkett onstage during the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010, in Hollywood, California. Michael Caulfield/WireImage/Getty Images

Roger Ross Williams' acceptance speech for best documentary short was cut short when the film's producer took to the stage.

In 2010, "Music By Prudence" director Roger Ross Williams was already well into his speech for best documentary short when the film's producer, Elinor Burkett, with whom he shared the award, walked onto the stage and said into the microphone: "The man never lets the woman talk, isn't that the classic thing?"

Ross tried to brush off her with a nervous laugh, but it became clear that Burkett wanted to have her voice heard and she launched into her own speech, completely derailing Ross.

Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner 'Moonlight' after a presentation error during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When "La La Land" was mistakenly named best picture in 2017, a few producers took to the stage and read out their acceptance speeches.

Up until Will Smith's outburst last year, the biggest moment in recent Academy Awards history was the mixup over best picture in 2017, when the wrong envelope was handed to presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, leading them to announce "La La Land" as that year's big winner.

The mistake was quickly rectified, but not before three of the film's producers rattled off their prepared speeches to the auditorium, resulting in an exceptionally awkward moment for all involved.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accept the Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song award for 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez toed the line between charming and cringe with their sing-song speech.

Fittingly for the winners of 2014's best original son g, married couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — who came up with the song "Let It Go" from "Frozen" — decided to sing their way through their speech, reading off their list of collaborators in a catchy rhyme, which, depending on how you see it, is either really adorable or really awkward.

Jack Palance, winner of Best Supporting Actor for "City Slickers" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jack Palance decided to show rather than tell when he scooped his third best supporting actor award at the age of 72.

File this under one of the weirdest speeches in Oscars history, and not for what "City Slickers" star Jack Palance said so much as what he did . The then 72-year-old actor took home his third best supporting actor Oscar in 1992 and proved to everyone watching that he still had it by dropping to the floor and performing one-armed push-ups. While the crowd cheered, it's safe to say this is the kind of theatrics we would recommend Sunday night's winners avoid.

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Chris Pizzello/AP

Will Smith said "I look like a crazy father" in his acceptance speech at the 2022 ceremony, minutes after slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Many viewers were waiting with bated breath to see what Will Smith would say in his acceptance speech for best actor at the 2022 ceremony, as the frontrunner for the award was announced as the winner just a few minutes after he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was hard to watch Smith cry through his speech, overwhelmed by finally getting recognition from the Academy after more than three decades in the business, especially when he justified his behavior by comparing it to that of Serena and Venus Williams' father by saying: "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."