Heading to the gym? Here are 10 activewear staples for women to shop at Amazon

Perhaps you're looking to upgrade your workout style. Maybe you're finally making good on those 2023 resolutions. Or maybe you just want to be cozy as you lounge around the house. Whatever your motive, we love a sportswear moment here at Reviewed.

When it's time to upgrade your workout wardrobe, we suggest looking to Amazon to find well-made, quality activewear from a wide range of brands like Adidas, Baleaf, Under Armour and more. We've put together a list of 10 fan-loved pieces that will support you through every curl, mile, burpee or downward dog. And if it only supports you on a jaunt to the coffee shop, so be it!

1. Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Full Length Leggings

Headed to your weekly yoga class? Stay comfy and covered in these jersey leggings. Reviewed / Just My Size

The Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Full Length leggings from Just My Size are a versatile wardrobe essential. Pair this with a sweat-wicking top for an easy workout look, or throw on a t-shirt and sneakers for a cool casual vibe. These leggings have been reviewed over 22,000 times, with reviewers praising them for being comfortable, soft, and lightweight. Best of all, fans of the leggings love the accessible sizing, though they recommend sizing up by one full size for the most comfortable fit. Shop the style in two colors in women's sizes 1X to 5X.

$12.19 at Amazon

2. Laslulu Fleece Lined Collar Pullover Half Zipper Hoodie

If it's a top layer you're looking for, stay stylish and warm in this Laslulu hoodie. Reviewed / Laslulu

A versatile, stylish hoodie is the workhorse of any activewear (and athleisure) wardrobe. You can throw them on over anything to stay warm, have extra protection from the elements and add a stylish flair to your look. We love the Fleece Lined Collar Pullover Half Zipper Hoodie from Laslulu because of its shorter length, high collar, half-zip design and stylish thumb holes that'll keep the sweatshirt in place when you're on the move.

Over 3,500 reviewers love this hoodie, with one fan writing "This hoodie is so comfortable and soft! I love the scuba zip-up neck, slightly cropped fit, and flattering cut. I have received lots of compliments on this hoodie. I would say you could even wear this to work if you have a more casual work environment." Shop the style in fifteen vibrant colors in women's sizes S to XXL.

$39.99 at Amazon

3. Adidas Essentials 3-Stripe Track Jacket

The Adidas Essentials 3-Stripe Track Jacket is a classic, and for good reason. Reviewed / Adidas

Adidas is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to workout-wear, and it's for good reason. The brand offers well-made activewear that is both fashionable and functional. While you can choose from any number of modern styles they have, there's something spectacular about their most time-tested styles. Take, for instance, the Essentials 3-Stripe Track Jacket . This timeless design features a slim fit and pockets, combined with a polyester textile that adds an extra layer for those early spring runs.

Don't take our word for it: The track jacket has been reviewed over 8,000 times, with fans who rave about the lightweight classic design, and the 12 fashionable colors, all of which are available in women's sizes XXS to XXL.

From $29.73 at Amazon

4. Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top

Amazon Essentials has you covered with the latest racerback tank styles. Reviewed / Amazon

The Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top is well-loved by its fans. The tank has been reviewed over 12,000 times by shoppers who praise its roomy fit, superior soft fabric and how it is ideal for workouts and casual looks alike. What we love about this tank is that it comes in multipacks, saving you money while giving you multiple colorways to explore. Shop the trendy racerback style in 31 color-pairings in women's sizes XS to 6X.

From $7.42 at Amazon

5. OQQ 2 Piece Exercise Set

Matching sets are trendier than ever, especially when it comes to activewear. Reviewed / OQQ

If you can't decide between athletic and athleisure, why not go for both with the OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set . This matching set is available in 29 bold colors in women's sizes S to L. Pair the set with chunky sneakers for a trendy outfit that'll fit right in at the gym and while running errands. For added coverage, throw on the hoodie above in a matching tone and commit to the monochromatic look. Fans of this set love how supportive it is, but more importantly, how they can stretch to accommodate a range of body sizes and shapes.

$29.99 at Amazon

6. The Gym People Lightweight Athletic Leggings

For a legging that is as comfortable as a pair of joggers, opt for these from The Gym People. Reviewed / The Gym People

If you've been searching for a cross between loose and airy joggers and supportive leggings, look no further than the Lightweight Athletic Leggings Tapered Lounge Pants from The Gym People. These pants resemble joggers, but fit close on the leg to function as a hybrid of a workout pant and a legging. The pants have received over 18,000 rave reviews on Amazon, with one fan writing, "This garment feels high quality, is comfortable, and is flattering. It fits perfectly and the fabric is not sheer but is also not heavy. I like that they are loose-fitting around the legs but fitted at the stomach and ankles. The pockets are generously sized and the high waist gives me the coverage i desire." Shop these pants in 15 colors, including this super-trendy Barbiecore pink, in women's sizes XS to XXL.

From $28.99 at Amazon

7. Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts

Keep this Hanes staple on hand for quick workouts. Reviewed / Hanes

Sometimes you don't need all the bells and whistles to win big. The classics are classics for a reason. The Jersey Pocket Shorts from Hanes have been reviewed over 55,000 times (no, that isn't a typo), and still have a near-perfect 5-star rating. These 100% cotton shorts are available in four colors in women's sizes S to XXL. They feature an elastic band and deep pockets that fans obsess over. Many reviewers state how they have multiple pairs of these versatile shorts, and love how comfortable they are for workouts, sleep and lounging around.

$11.84 at Amazon

8. Ewedoos Tennis Dress

Serve up some serious tennis style with this dress from Ewedoos. Reviewed / Ewedoos

If you're hoping to have a bonafide style moment when you hit the courts this year, you'll want to shop the Tennis Dress from Ewedoos now. This classic design has been updated in moisture-wicking fabric that stretches to keep you dry and comfortable with every serve. Best of all, this dress has a built-in removable bra that'll support you on the court and off, built-in shorts that'll keep away any wardrobe malfunctions and even pockets to keep your essentials close. Shop the Ewedoos Tennis Dress in women's sizes XS to XXL in nine vibrant colors.

From $29.99 at Amazon

9. Under Armour Tech V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour's Tech V-Neck shirt will keep you cool during your hardest workouts. Reviewed / Under Armour

Stay dry in Under Armour's Tech V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt . The brand is famous for being on the forefront of activewear technology, and their proprietary UA Tech fabric isn't just moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It's also cloud soft with four-way stretch to keep you comfortable no matter the workout. Don't just reserve this shirt for trips to the gym, though. One of the over 12,000 people who reviewed the shirt raved about how much they love the shirt for everyday life: "I don't wear it for working out, but just for casual wear. It's not clingy like some dri-fits are, and the material isn't the silky type either." Shop the Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in 24 colors in women's sizes XS to XXL.

From $17.79 at Amazon

10. Linsery Matching Joggers Sweatpants 2 Piece Tracksuit

Whether you're heading out for a run, or just want to look cute at the coffee shop, Linsery's matching sweatsuit is a total vibe. Reviewed / Linsery

Sometimes, the only way you'll make it to the gym is if you're already in a cozy state of mind, and Linsery's Matching Joggers Sweatpants 2 Piece Tracksuit is nothing if not absolutely comfortable. The slightly oversized set features a trendy hoodie with matching sweatpants. Wear them together. Wear them separately. Either way, know that you'll be lounging easy. Shop the matching set in women's sizes S to XL in 13 bold, trendy colors.

From $45.99 at Amazon

