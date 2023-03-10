Open in App
Houston, TX
ABC13 Houston

Backups lasted 3 hours after deadly multi-car crash on I-10 at Beltway, video shows

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZWQI_0lEInbS800

A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on the East Freeway at the Beltway caused backups for three hours, Houston Transtar video shows.

The crash happened at about 3:41 a.m. at 15384 East Freeway outbound, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The freeway reopened just before 7 a.m.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman, who was ejected from one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Although the freeway has reopened, drivers can also use Market Street and get back on the freeway at Sheldon. Another option is taking Highway 225.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club !
