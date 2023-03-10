Open in App
Franklin, LA
KATC News

FVFD establishes scholarship in honor of long-time department member

By KATC News,

4 days ago
SR. MARY PARISH, La. — The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department has established a scholarship in commemoration of late, long-time fire department member E. Louis Boudreaux.

“Louis was a 20-year member of the fire department,” states Chief Chuck Bourgeois, “and he left a profound impact on everyone he came in contact with.”

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the $500 scholarship is open to all seniors enrolled in the public and private schools of St. Mary Parish for the following studies: fire, emergency medical, nursing or related medical fields. Contact a local high school guidance counselor to obtain an application.

Submissions must be postmarked by Monday, April 24, 2023, the department states.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department’s President Toddy Boudreaux says, “We are proud to maintain the legacy of Louis Boudreaux where the Franklin Volunteer Firefighters will invest in a child’s education in his honor.”

For more information, contact the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department at (337) 828-6328.

