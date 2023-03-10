Open in App
Big Bear Lake, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Man allegedly stole a city snowplow in Big Bear. His location was clear

By Howard Blume,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAqEF_0lEIkDdr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGXuB_0lEIkDdr00
A snowplow driver clears a path for vehicles past homes inundated with snow in the San Bernardino Mountains after recent storms. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A 35-year-old man is suspected of stealing a municipal snowplow in Big Bear Lake days after a blizzard in the Southern California mountain town.

Jonathan Hernandez, a San Gabriel Valley resident, allegedly broke into a secure area at City Hall on March 4 and drove off in the snowplow, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The plow was outfitted with GPS, and when deputies tracked it down, they found Hernandez inside the vehicle, according to a Sheriff's Department statement.

No details were immediately available on why Hernandez allegedly took the vehicle, but a snowplow would have been a welcome sight across much of the San Bernardino Mountains in the wake of recent storms.

For nearly two weeks, many residents living in mountain communities from Crestline to Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear have been trapped under massive amounts of snow — more than 100 inches in some places. Officials have struggled to clear roadways and provide relief after back-to-back storms pummeled the region with blizzard conditions.

The snowfall buried cars, blocked roads, collapsed roofs and severed gas lines — leading to fires . Entire neighborhoods struggled to get food and fuel.

Thirteen people have been found dead since the onset of the storms. A number of these deaths are suspected of being linked to the extreme weather.

As of Wednesday morning, about 95% of San Bernardino County roads had been cleared, officials said, but they noted that many roadways were only wide enough to accommodate single-lane traffic. Almost 30 miles of roads had yet to be plowed.

On Thursday evening, State Road 18 through Lucerne Valley was open to all traffic. State Road 38 through Mentone was open to residents only. Major portions of State Road 18 remained closed.

Hernandez faces grand theft charges, but that's not the extent of his problems. A background check uncovered an active felony warrant for his arrest, according to authorities .

Also, deputies were contacted by the staff at a local hotel where Hernandez was temporarily staying. He had apparently left without checking out, and when staff members went to remove his property, they said they found two rifles and ammunition.

Deputies inspected the weapons and concluded they were not compliant with California law. Deputies then searched Hernandez's vehicle and found an additional loaded handgun, officials said.

Hernandez now faces charges for weapons violations. He was being held in the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to law enforcement.

Officials provided no details about the snowplow, but such equipment is expensive. A standard plow attachment for a truck or tractor can range in cost from about $1,300 to more than $5,000.

Weather conditions continue to be challenging in the Big Bear region. Cold rain is expected Friday along with wind gusting as high as 30 mph. The rain is likely to hasten the melting of snow, which could contribute to flooding , road damage and debris flows.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities identify woman killed in crash, allegedly by Palm Desert HS coach
Palm Desert, CA8 hours ago
7 Orange County restaurants hit by burglars in 30 minutes
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA14 hours ago
Cameras capture thieves on crime spree in Orange County
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA23 hours ago
Bicyclist killed in collision with car in Palm Springs
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members
Oak Hills, CA9 hours ago
Hwy 62 Traffic Collision Leaves One Dead, Three Injured in Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree, CA1 day ago
GPS-enabled headphones help deputies bust thief in San Bernardino County
Chino Hills, CA2 days ago
CHP impounds motorcycle of an unlicensed driver going over 110 mph on SR-18
Lucerne Valley, CA1 day ago
Deputies shoot, kill suspect after pursuit near Big Bear
Big Bear, CA1 day ago
Suspects sought in break-ins at 7 restaurants in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA2 days ago
Trial begins for CV man accused of killing girlfriend, harming others
Thermal, CA1 day ago
Felon Who Ran over, Killed Hemet Man on Scooter While Drunk Sentenced
Hemet, CA1 day ago
Claremont clothing store wins appeal after neighborhood tries to pull license
Claremont, CA1 day ago
Man driving car missing two tires arrested for suspicion of DUI in 29 Palms
Twentynine Palms, CA1 day ago
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update
Lake Elsinore, CA2 days ago
Two More Suspects Arrested in La Cresta Homicide
Murrieta, CA1 day ago
Suspect charged in Monica Leech case with first-degree murder with two special allegations
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Man steals snowplow in Big Bear, doesn’t get very far: sheriff
Big Bear Lake, CA5 days ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Driver accused of leading stolen car pursuit in Mecca area
Mecca, CA3 days ago
Monday Mayor | Apple Valley - March 2023
Apple Valley, CA1 day ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA3 days ago
Driver dies in fiery Rancho Mirage wreck
Rancho Mirage, CA4 days ago
I-15 Roadwork Alert for March 13-18
Victorville, CA1 day ago
Vehicle burglary investigation leads to mail theft arrest
Beaumont, CA3 days ago
Suspect arrested in 1997 murder of teller during bank robbery in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy