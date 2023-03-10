Open in App
Time to spring back to the future

By Chris Miller,

4 days ago

We go back to the future this weekend, setting clocks ahead an hour to start Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning. It also leaves a lot of people feeling cranky, tired, and confused. Why does this happen?

"With the changes in time, or missing hour of sleep here or there, one sees changes in things like cortisol, melatonin, other hormones and chemicals in the body," explains Dr. Benjamin Springgate, Chief of Community & Population Medicine at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Individuals miss sleep all the time, but when the entire nation springs forward, it becomes a lot more noticeable.

"You see it when it happens at a large population level, even though for an individual, it also puts them at higher risk," said Dr. Springgate.

So how do we ease into the time change? Get at least seven hours of sleep both before and after the time change, and adjust your routine like meals and bedtimes.

"Hopefully, with those types of adjustments," Dr. Springgate said, "people can adapt relatively quickly."

