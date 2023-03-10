Open in App
WANE 15

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iz09f_0lEIhJpa00

( KTLA ) — McDonald’s is changing its chicken sandwich lineup with a name change and the debut of two new flavors slated to hit menus next week.

The fast-food company announced that its chicken sandwich will now have the famous “Mc” prefix and will now be known as the “McCrispy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9QQI_0lEIhJpa00
McDonald’s new chicken sandwich flavors, Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe. (McDonald’s)

“Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor,” a news release said.

To commemorate the name change, McDonald’s also announced two new flavors — Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe — that will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning March 13.

Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’

“Both sandwiches feature our signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll,” a news release said.

The deluxe version of the sandwich will also include shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

To wash it all down, customers will be able to enjoy the new McDonald’s lemonade drink, made with “real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar,” according to the McDonald’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Edey’s 30 helps No. 5 Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten
State College, PA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Purdue ranked third in final AP Top 25 poll
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN1 hour ago
Mad Ants best Long Island Nets on road
Fort Wayne, IN3 hours ago
Why were tractors picking up basketballs in Las Vegas on Tuesday?
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Daughter roasts Illinois dad in sweet and funny obit
Alton, IL5 hours ago
Teen saved mother’s life when she was on ‘death’s doorstep,’ Ohio doctors say
North Olmsted, OH1 hour ago
Breaking down whether Fridays have seen the most active weather lately
Fort Wayne, IN2 hours ago
As expected, Colts releasing QB Matt Ryan
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy