The star of the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Texas guard Rori Harmon is set for her encore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the past few years, Texas sophomore Rori Harmon has gotten used to March's madness.

As a high school freshman, Harmon scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a UIL state semifinal game that happened in March. And her final game at Houston Cypress Creek High — a loss in the Class 6A championship contest to a DeSoto team that featured current UT teammate Amina Muhammad — was played March 11, 2021.

For the Longhorns last year, Harmon was a March marvel. The point guard won MVP honors at the Big 12 Tournament and then guided Texas to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

This March has also started off well for Harmon and the Longhorns. On March 4, Texas beat Kansas State to secure a share of the Big 12 championship, which Texas last won in 2004. Texas now shifts its attention to a postseason that will begin Friday when the Longhorns play either Texas Tech or Kansas State in the quarterfinals at the Big 12 Tournament.

"We've got more work ahead of us, and that'll be our next challenge," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. "That's why you're at Texas, right? You're here to win championships, and you've got two more in front of you that are possibilities this season."

Last season, Schaefer placed Harmon in the starting lineup for UT's season opener against New Orleans. The freshman distributed eight assists in a 131-36 blowout and didn't look back.

However, it took until the Big 12 Tournament for Harmon's star to really shine.

She averaged 22 points and 4.3 assists over UT's games at Municipal Auditorium against Kansas State, No. 10 Iowa State and No. 4 Baylor. She scored a career-high 30 points in a semifinal showdown with Iowa State that was decided in overtime. In the championship game, Harmon led Texas to its first tournament title since 2003 and what was then a rare win over Baylor with a 20-point, five-assist effort.

Harmon played 120 of a possible 125 minutes in that three-day span. She committed just four turnovers and did not give away the basketball during the Iowa State and Baylor games. A 67.4% free-throw shooter over her two years at Texas, Harmon knocked down 18 of her 19 attempts from the charity stripe.

Earlier this season, UT junior Shay Holle recounted Harmon's performance in Kansas City and said, "(That) is crazy for anyone, especially the point guard; she's handling the ball every single possession. And it's not like she wasn't playing a lot; she was playing 40 minutes."

Harmon was asked Monday about the insight she gained at the 2022 Big 12 Tournament. In addition to keeping her composure in high-stakes situations, Harmon said she learned a lesson from former UT guard Joanne Allen-Taylor that "I'm going to probably take as long as I'm playing here at Texas."

"One of the things I was really just trying to make sure I understood is why we were doing what we're doing," Harmon said. "There wasn't a championship won for a really long time for the Big 12 and for Texas. Just to see the look and focus, it was just Jo. It was Joanne for me. Joanne Allen-Taylor, just to see how much she wanted it. I learned from her why is this so important."

As a sophomore, Harmon is scoring 11.9 points per game. Her average of 7.3 assists per game ranks fourth nationally. On Monday, she became the first Longhorn since Brianna Taylor in 2017 to be named the Big 12's defensive player of the year.

Schaefer has campaigned for Harmon to be the Big 12's overall player of the year.

"Nobody else does what Rori Harmon does in the country including (Iowa star) Caitlin Clark," the coach argued last week. "There's kids that score and all that, but they don't do what she does totally on both ends of the floor. By the way, basketball is played on both ends."

The conference's other coaches, though, disagreed. Ashley Joens, the stellar senior from Iowa State, won that award. At least one Big 12 coach even omitted Harmon entirely from the 10-player all-conference ballot.

"I think Rori plays with a chip anyway," Schaefer said after UT's practice Thursday. "I just think the kid's going to play hard because it's that time of year, but she plays hard all year long. I'm sure that adds a little bit of lighter fluid to the fire."

Continued Schaefer: "My dad and mom always told me, you got to be careful, once you have a flame, you got to be careful now putting lighter fluid on that flame; it might blow up in your face. You need to be careful with her now; she's already got a flame. I'm excited to see her (play), and I know she is too."

The top seed in the Big 12 Tournament and the No. 15 team in the Associated Press poll, Texas (23-8, 14-4) was set to find out Thursday evening if Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12) or Kansas State (16-15, 5-13) would await in Friday's quarterfinals. That game at the Municipal Auditorium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Texas and Texas Tech split their series this season. The Longhorns beat Kansas State twice by an average score of 37 points.

Friday's game

Texas vs. Texas Tech or Kansas State at Kansas City, Mo., 1:30 p.m., ESPNU, 105.3