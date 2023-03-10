Column: Coronado mayor sells the illusion of eliminating homelessness

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey on his city's famous beach on July 27, 2022. (Joshua Emerson Smith/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey presents himself as a politician who has a solution for homelessness.

Given Coronado hasn’t really had much of a homeless problem — certainly not when compared with its neighbor across the bay — this calls for some examination.

In 2020, 16 people were deemed homeless in the small coastal city during the annual countywide point-in-time count. Two years later, only one homeless person was found in the one-day count.

For context, the 2022 count in the city of San Diego was 4,801, a slight decrease, and the countywide homeless tally was 8,427, a 10.3 percent increase.

When authorities encounter someone who is unhoused in Coronado, they often send the person over the bridge to a shelter operated by a nonprofit in San Diego.

Bailey, a Republican, recently has been making the rounds on national and local conservative-leaning media outlets, including Fox News and KUSI , touting his city’s progress. He says Coronado has hit on the solution to homelessness and others should follow it. He doesn’t mention a key to this success is shipping people out of town, nor the relatively minor scope of the problem.

Gushing headlines have followed: "GOP mayor in California virtually eliminates homelessness,” “Coronado has the lowest homeless rate in California,” “GOP mayor’s zero-tolerance policy nearly eliminates homelessness in city.”

On Twitter, Bailey said, “Coronado has emerged as a shining example of addressing homelessness, and its efforts are gaining recognition. Unlike other cities that permit tent encampments on sidewalks, we prioritize getting people help as the only choice. Let’s adopt this approach across San Diego!”

That's not much different from what San Diego and other cities try to do — help people get services and to shelters. But the scope of the problem in big cities is so much greater and shelter space is limited.

Homeless people who resist available shelter and services are often moved out of encampments and given citations — even thrown in jail. For the most part, the law requires adequate shelter space to be available to take such actions against homeless people.

Homelessness in Coronado may be small by regional comparisons, but that doesn't mean a lot of thought and effort haven't gone into how the city approaches it. The Coronado Police Department is the lead agency and designates an officer as a homeless liaison "when needed."

Four days a week, a clinician with expertise in psychiatric assistance works with the department to help people in distress and direct them to services. That's an increasing focus across the nation in helping people get off the street.

The San Diego region has dozens of PERT units (Psychiatric Emergency Response Teams), having added significantly to the numbers in recent years.

Coronado police officers, like counterparts in other departments, receive training on how to approach people who are homeless and, in particular, people who exhibit signs of substance abuse or mental health issues.

Coronado has no shelter space of its own, but pays for two short-term emergency beds at St. Vincent de Paul Village. It’s not uncommon for small jurisdictions — Coronado’s population is just under 20,000 — that aren’t equipped to deal with homelessness long term to send people to where shelters are available.

According to the city, 58 people were taken or sent to shelters in 2022. The city said that includes a small number of repeat cases, but didn't have an exact number.

Police suggest they take a low-key approach if a person does not take the shelter offer and is not violating any laws.

"If a person is contacted because they have been identified as a person who may benefit from a bed and they refuse the bed, they are told to call the Police Department if they change their mind," Andrea McCullough, Coronado communications and engagement officer, said in an email relaying police policy.

The overall strategy may be worthy for a city like Coronado, but Bailey, who has his eye on running for higher office, used it to make a broader political point.

The mayor described Coronado’s policy as an either/or proposition.

“The fact of the matter is, although there are a myriad of reasons that people end up homeless, they eventually only fall into two camps — those who want help and those who do not want help,” Bailey said on Fox News. “And those that are refusing to get help. . . shouldn’t be granted the ability to break laws such as tent encampments on the sidewalk or urinating or defecating in public.

“We need to be enforcing these policies to ultimately kind of help them get into that other camp and eventually get help.”

Moreover, the city and county of San Diego and nonprofit agencies also are focused on moving homeless people into long-term housing.

Throughout the county, getting homeless people into permanent homes has been an uphill battle. The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness issues regular reports, and for the last several months more people have fallen into homelessness than found housing.

Beyond the government efforts, Coronado has other advantages in keeping homelessness to a minimum.

"There's no question about that," Bailey said in an interview. "That's certainly not lost on me."

Coronado is geographically isolated from the rest of the region. A lot of unsheltered people travel on foot or maybe by bicycle. Without a vehicle, it takes some doing — and money — to get to Coronado. There’s the bridge — with no pedestrian or bike access — the 7-mile long Silver Strand from Imperial Beach, and the ferry that crosses the bay.

It's also an exclusive enclave without much affordable housing or amenities such as free-food distribution that homeless people might seek out.

Coronado may have unique circumstances, but that doesn’t mean what Bailey is talking about doesn’t resonate beyond his city. Polls show the worsening homeless situation across the state is the top concern among voters.

Republican lawmakers at the state and local level similarly have been stressing there needs to be an obligation not only to help homeless people, but to protect the larger population with tougher enforcement to keep public areas safe and sanitary.

Increasingly, Democrats in Sacramento and California’s big cities are moving in that direction. San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn has said he soon plans to identify a location near downtown where much more shelter space can be erected, while proposing stronger anti-camping rules.

Bailey said the steps his city has taken have been effective. But in our interview, he downplayed his notion that Coronado could serve as a specific model for other cities beleaguered by homelessness, such as San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"This is obviously a regional issue," he said.

Too often, politics is perception. It shouldn't be illusion as well.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .