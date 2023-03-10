Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Progress report: Cleveland Guardians

By Jeff Sanders,

4 days ago

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

  • 2022 finish: 92-70 (first in AL Central; lost in ALDS)
  • Manager: Terry Francona (845-671, 11 th season)
  • Leading the front office: Chris Antonetti, president of baseball operations (eighth season)

DOLLARS AND SENSE

  • Highest-paid player: 1B Josh Bell ($16.5 million in 2023)
  • Top returning position player: 3B José Ramirez (6.2 WAR in 2022 per Fangraphs.com)
  • Top returning starting pitcher: RHP Shane Bieber (4.9 WAR)
  • Top returning reliever: RHP Emmanuel Clase (2.4 WAR)

ROSTER WATCH

  • Key additions: 1B Josh Bell (free agent), C Mike Zunino (free agent), RHP Touki Toussaint (minors), OF José Pirela (minors).
  • Key losses: C Austin Hedges (free agent), 3B Nolan Jones (trade), C Luke Maile (free agent), SS Owen Miller (trade).
  • Baseball America top-100 prospect(s): RHP Gavin Williams (19), RHP Daniel Espino (40), C Bo Naylor (68), OF George Valera (72), SS Brayan Rocchio (77), LHP Logan Allen (85), RHP Tanner Bibee (86).

KEEP AN EYE ON

  • 1B/DH Josh Bell was a disappointment in San Diego (.587 OPS), but he is a career .262/.351/.459 hitter and could be a bargain at two years for $33 million if he approaches what he did to start 2022 (.877 OPS) or in his breakout year in 2019 (.936 OPS). Bell and former Padres OF/1B Josh Naylor (.771 OPS) figure to rotate between first base and DH.
  • The young Guardians in 2022 won their first division crown since 2018, pushed the Yankees to Game 5 in the ALDS and return the entirety of their strength in starting pitching: RHPs Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA), Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA) and Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA)
  • The other significant addition this offseason is C Mike Zunino on a one-year, $6 million deal as an upgrade over former Padres C Austin Hedges (.489 OPS). Zunino hit 33 homers in 2021 with the Rays (.860 OPS), but he’s coming off a .148/.195/.304 campaign in which he was limited to 36 games due to surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

PECOTA projection: 87.8 wins

MLB POWER RANKINGS

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

