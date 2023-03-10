Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Black Restaurant Week returns to metro Phoenix: Here's which restaurants are participating

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhsXk_0lEIaytu00

Black Restaurant Week is back, highlighting African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine in the Southwestern United States for the third year, with over a dozen metro Phoenix restaurants and food trucks participating.

Black Restaurant Week began in 2016 in Houston, Texas, with the goal of promoting local Black-owned businesses.

"We realized that a lot of them weren't really featured in the major restaurant weeks in Houston, more so because they didn't really fit with the fine dining, wait service kind of business model. There were a lot more casual, counter serve restaurants. We wanted to create a platform that was a little bit more all-inclusive for all the businesses we saw in our community, everything from food trucks to bakeries to casual restaurants," said Falayn Ferrell, founder of Black Restaurant Week.

The program has since expanded to 15 regional restaurant weeks, including Phoenix.

Nik Fields, the owner of Chic Chef 77, Arizona's first Black-owned wine bar, has participated in Southwest Black Restaurant Week for the last three years. She said the restaurant week has consistently boosted her business, both in terms of customers and website traffic.

"The fact that we're able to gain more exposure means so much to us," Fields said. "Now we're put into the eyesight of people that may not have necessarily known that we were there before, but they do now."

34 restaurants now open in metro Phoenixincluding African, Persian and Mexican cuisine

When is Black Restaurant Week in Phoenix?

Southwest Black Restaurant Week runs from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26. Hours vary by restaurant.

What kind of deals are offered for Southwest Black Restaurant Week?

During Southwest Black Restaurant Week participating restaurants offer specials that are not available during the rest of the year.

Chic Chef 77 will offer half off bottles of wine for the entire week, plus an appetizer and craft cocktail combo for $25 from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Others ways to support Black Restaurant Week include making a donation to Black Restaurant Week's nonprofit, Feed the Soul Foundation. Ferrell said donations go toward the foundation's emergency relief fund, which provides assistance to restaurants following break-ins or natural disasters.

What restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week?

How to support Black-owned restaurants all year long

And Black Restaurant Week's "More Than Just a Week" campaign hopes to inspire people to support local Black-owned restaurants not just for one week, but all year long. The organization's website provides an evergreen directory for Black-owned restaurants all over the U.S. and The Republic also has a list of local Black-owned businesses in metro Phoenix to support.

"We were really trying to create a platform that was as far reaching as possible," Ferrell said. "We thought this would be the best way to have this local, regional and national conversation for businesses and showcase them to the greater community."

Details:blackrestaurantweeks.com.

Latha is more than a restaurant.It's a space to honor Black history

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com. Follow @EndiaFontanez on Twitter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
RAW: Security cam from Phoenix hotel show encounter between Michael Irvin, his accuser
Phoenix, AZ9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
The Dirty Dough Cookie Store Grand Opening Had People Lined Up
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Southwest Flight From Dallas to Phoenix
Dallas, TX1 day ago
QuikTrip employee stabbed multiple times in Phoenix, police say
Phoenix, AZ8 hours ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
FREE pet vaccine clinic on March 20 at three Valley locations
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
New plans could bring life back to Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix drops to No. 41 among hottest housing markets
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
The Phoenix Lights: A Mystery in the Sky That Still Baffles Experts
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Employee shot outside Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon
Mesa, AZ7 hours ago
Fiesta Village breathing new life into West Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Body found in canal near 43rd and Peoria avenues
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
A 'private dispute' may forever change Arizona water law, experts say
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Here’s why your favorite Phoenix-area pool might not open this year
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Local Restaurant Closes Unexpectedly
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Scottsdale Airpark eatery gets big Yelp nod
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Explore Phoenix's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Popular Local Restaurant Opens New Location
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Arizona City Officially Reveals New Name To Honor Taylor Swift
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Man dies after barricading himself inside north Phoenix Quiktrip
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Man dead after barricading himself in Phoenix QuikTrip store, setting fires
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Rent control in Arizona? Proposed laws to limit rent increases
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill To Open New Digital Location In Surprise
Surprise, AZ4 days ago
Suspect arrested after clerk stabbed at Phoenix QuikTrip store
Phoenix, AZ8 hours ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
It's been 26 years since the Phoenix Lights captivated Arizonans and the nation
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy