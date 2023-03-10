Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix man pleads guilty to charges in assault of girlfriend

By Elena Santa Cruz, Arizona Republic,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDGdg_0lEIax1B00

A Phoenix man entered a plea agreement almost a year and a half after being arrested in the assault of his girlfriend.

On Feb. 23, William Fisher, 33, pled guilty to the kidnapping, aggravated assault and sexual assault of his girlfriend that took place in their shared apartment near Indian School Road and 32nd Avenue in October 2021. He was unemployed and had one dependent, according to arrest documents.Fisher was arrested after his girlfriend claimed that he tried to strangle her multiple times.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges against him, Fisher is accepting guilt for three of the 12 offenses he was charged with and faces six years in prison. After release, he will have to register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the rest of his charges stemming from a violent night on Oct. 18, 2021.

Just after midnight that night, Fisher and his girlfriend had a verbal argument inside their apartment because he felt disrespected when he saw her talking to another man at their complex, according to court documents.

As the argument intensified, his girlfriend grabbed her belongings so she could leave. But Fisher locked her inside. When she started to call 911, Fisher grabbed her phone and threw it into the garbage disposal before she could speak to an operator, court documents state.

Fisher then shoved a sock down her throat, wrapped a scarf around her head, and pulled her by the throat, causing her to pass out. He proceeded to choke her eight times, causing her to enter in and out of consciousness. His girlfriend said she remembered waking up to Fisher performing CPR on her on the kitchen floor, according to court documents.

She was then hogtied and said that Fisher told her he had to kill her because "the police were coming," according to arrest documents. Subsequently, Fisher tried to break her neck by twisting her head in one direction, court documents state.

After that, Fisher began filling their bathtub with water while both saying he needed to kill her and saying he was sorry for hurting her. Once the tub was filled, Fisher cut her restraints and told her to undress and get in the tub. He repeated that she needed to die, and that he was going to drown her, according to court documents.

Fisher joined her in the tub, also undressed. His girlfriend said he never physically tried to drown her, despite saying he was going to. She said he apologized again and asked her not to leave, court documents state.

After the two got out of the tub and Fisher let her put her clothes back on, they fell asleep in their bedroom. When his girlfriend woke up, she grabbed the spare key to get out of the apartment. Once outside, she ran downstairs and called 911 from a stranger's phone. At that time, she saw Fisher flee in his white Honda before police arrived, according to court documents.

A medical examination found multiple injuries along her neck, head, and shoulders.

Fisher was arrested nine days later by Phoenix police. He admitted to police that he had taken methamphetamines the night of the incident, court records show. He took it before he got home and again while he and his girlfriend were first arguing. He told police that he did not remember anything between taking the drugs a second time and waking up in the tub.

Fisher initially pled not guilty to all charges in November 2021, a month after the incident. He was never formally charged with attempted murder. Now that he has pleaded guilty, Fisher is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27 before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan Touhill.

This reporting follows crimes The Republic began to cover in 2021 and is part of our commitment to tell the story from start to finish.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Suspect arrested after clerk stabbed at Phoenix QuikTrip store
Phoenix, AZ7 hours ago
Escaped inmate back in custody
San Luis, AZ11 hours ago
Family intending to sue after man was killed while in MCSO custody
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mesa police release additional details about the deaths of two teen girls
Mesa, AZ11 hours ago
Scottsdale police officer indicted on aggravated assault and endangerment after DUI crash
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Chandler Police investigating domestic violence shooting at apartment complex
Chandler, AZ5 hours ago
Suspect dead after SWAT standoff at north Phoenix QuikTrip
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Woman accused in death of son in Arizona pleads not guilty
Buckeye, AZ2 days ago
One dead; another hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
2 arrested in murder of man in Casa Grande, police say
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
Mesa police officer needs surgery after suspect breaks hand in Dutch Bros. fight
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Man dead after barricading himself inside Phoenix QuikTrip, police said
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Two men arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
No arrests made following massive drug bust in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Chandler PD seize 2,500 fentanyl pills and 320 grams of meth in traffic stop
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
QuikTrip employee stabbed multiple times in Phoenix, police say
Phoenix, AZ7 hours ago
Mesa officer to undergo surgery for hand broke during fight with suspect
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Body of shooting victim found west of Casa Grande Mountains
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
Man allegedly attacked 3 Mesa police officers at coffee shop
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Last person tied to Arizona meth ring sentenced to over 5 years in prison
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Body recovered at west Phoenix canal
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Woman dead after being hit by a car in Peoria
Peoria, AZ14 hours ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Crystal Wilson, adoptive mother of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, pleads not guilty in connection to boy's disappearance, death
Buckeye, AZ4 days ago
Mesa officer attacked while responding to car crash
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Man in custody after leading Phoenix police, DPS on overnight pursuit
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows Phoenix officer shooting, killing man who reached for gun
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Driver detained, impairment suspected after crash near Tempe railroad tracks
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Roosters and chickens taking over Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy