The Stockton Record

Jordan Lee of St. Mary's, Elijah Mobley of Weston Ranch are Recordnet.com Athletes of the Week

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record,

4 days ago
As winter sports close out, The Record had numerous athletes who shined on the basketball court the week of Feb. 26 to March 4.

Jordan Lee of St. Mary’s girls' basketball and Elijah Mobley of Weston Ranch boys' basketball are the latest Record/Recordnet.com Athletes of the Week. Read on about these two highly regarded ballers from the 209.

Jordan Lee

Class: Junior

Position: Guard

Team contributions: As a junior guard, Lee was recently named Co-MVP in the All Sac-Joaquin Section girls' basketball team. The distinction is well-deserved. She leads the Rams both on and off the court. In her team’s final game of the season, Lee dropped a career-high 47 points. Playing her heart out didn’t push St. Mary’s past Oakland Tech on Tuesday night, but it proved she is one of the best guards in the area.

Throughout the post and regular season, Lee has led her team’s offense averaging close to 20 points per game. The Rams ended their season just a game shy of the state championship game. With Lee returning for her senior year next season, St. Mary’s is sure to be back in the championship conversation.

Elijah Mobley

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Team contributions: Like Lee, Mobley is a rising star from the area who earned a spot on the All Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball team. Following a 25-point performance in the Division II State Boys Basketball Championship against San Joaquin Memorial, Mobley was named to the All-SJS third team. The 6-foot-1 senior also grabbed four rebounds and finished with three assists in the Cougars' 68-59 loss to the Panthers.

Mobley ends his high school career with a legacy of overcoming adversity. At the start of the season, Weston Ranch struggled to win games, but they kept their composure to dominate in league play. That led to a deep SJS playoff and state tournament run with Mobley at the helm of its offense. He closes out his high school career scoring a total of 1,404 points and grabbing close to 400 rebounds.

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

