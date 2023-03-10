The 2023 Oscars overlooked these awards for hot dog fingers and mournful donkeys

It might just save time to predict that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will win virtually everything at Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony and leave it at that.

The explosively creative and emotional journey that is “EEAAO” could wind up taking home the Oscars for best picture, best director for the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), best actress for the legendary Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and best supporting actress for either Jamie Lee Curtis or Stephanie Hsu.

Still, there should be some suspense surrounding this year’s broadcast, which airs live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Such as who’ll make the most memorable fashion statement? How many "teams" will be thanked during the acceptance speeches? Which joke from host Jimmy Kimmel will lead the estimated 7,256 online recaps available Monday morning? And, above all, how many times will the Slap be referred to in silly or solemn ways before the evening (or at least the first three minutes of Kimmel’s monologue) is over.

But why wait until the handing out of the actual statuettes to start the fun? To whet your appetite for Hollywood's annual self-congratulations binge, here are some highly opinionated bonus prizes that Oscar overlooked.

Worst effort to improve an awards broadcast

And the Oscar for failing to wrestle the ceremony down to a manageable size, or even to maintain momentum throughout the long, three-hours-plus march to best picture, goes to the last 10 to 15 years of actual Oscar broadcasts. There has to be a better way to shake things up that this year’s innovation of changing the red carpet to a champagne-hued one.

Best drama totally unrelated to the film

“Don’t Worry Darling,” for packing alleged tension between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh; an off-camera (when the paparazzi wasn’t around) romance between Wilde and Pugh’s co-star, Harry Styles, that segues into a messy split between Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis; and a totally bizarre spitting controversy between Styles and yet another star, Chris Pine, at the Venice Film Festival. By the way, has anyone seen the movie? No?

Best performance by Nicolas Cage ... as Nicolas Cage

The action icon’s turn as a possibly even quirkier version of himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” was one of the true joys of 2022, and having Pedro Pascal as his unlikely billionaire sidekick was the cherry on top of the overacting (on purpose) sundae. But light comedies rarely get nominations, another issue that Oscar can’t seem to resolve.

Most glaring absences from the best actress competition

To quote Ariana DeBose’s viral rap at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, “Angela Bassett did the thing/ Viola Davis? My woman king.” But while Bassett received a best supporting actress nod for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” what happened to the best actress nomination that seemed a foregone conclusion for “The Woman King” star Davis? And what about Danielle Deadwyler’s tremendously moving, totally ignored performance in “Till” (of which DeBose rapped, “Danielle D., you broke my heart”)? Sometimes, Oscar voters are just out of tune with what deserves recognition.

Best impression of Elon Musk

Ed Norton’s performance as over-the-top tech mogul Miles Bron in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Worst (and best) garbling of a title

When Mark Wahlberg mistakenly identified Sarah Polley’s riveting Oscar-nominated drama as “Women Are Talking” at the SAG Awards, it's a surprise that the internet didn’t collapse from the surge of eye-rolling emojis that followed. But the flub had the positive effect of drawing attention to “Women Talking” and Polley got in a subtle dig while accepting the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards. "I can't tell you what it means to us to be up here being recognized in this way for this film, ‘Women Are Talking,’ I mean ‘Women Talking,’” she quipped. “Sorry, Marky Mark gets in my head."

Best fingers

The whimsical hot dog digits of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Worst fingers

“The Banshees of Inisherin.” Enough said.

Best farm animals

Jenny, who essentially is Padriac’s (Colin Farrell) emotional support donkey in best film nominee “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and the circus-born donkey in “EO,” which is nominated for best international feature film. If “Banshees” wins best original screenplay, it may be because of this line of dialogue for Padriac: “I am not putting me donkey outside when I'm sad, OK?”

Least credible military figure

Jon Hamm is great. Jon Hamm was perfect for the series “Mad Men” and last year’s wry “Confess, Fletch.” But when Jon Hamm shows up as Vice Admiral Beau (Cyclone) Simpson in “Top Gun: Maverick,” you kept looking for Flo from Progressive, right?

Most likely to inspire a wave of doctoral theses

Get ready, all you film profs, for a few years of in-depth analysis in student essays on the real meaning of “Tar,” the most enigmatic of the best film nominees (and, yes, it’s more opaque than “EEAAO”). Fortunately, those of us not in graduate school can enjoy Cate Blanchett’s powerful performance as an orchestra conductor without having to deconstruct it and decide whether her character is experiencing or imagining the events unfolding.

Biggest superstar snub

Tom Cruise, who received critical praise for his performance in “Top Gun: Maverick” and whose sequel topped the 2022 domestic box office take with more than $718 million. As Steven Spielberg was captured on video telling Cruise at the traditional Oscar nominees luncheon, “You saved Hollywood’s ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

Best argument for shorter films

Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal, often epic, occasionally meandering “The Fabelmans” is a good depiction of family dynamics and possibly would have been great with the last 20 minutes or so trimmed from its 2½-hour running time.

Most overdue for a win

Diane Warren, who, adding in her best song nominee “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” has competed 14 times for the golden guy without winning. Take heart, Ms. Warren. Susan Lucci finally won a Daytime Emmy after 19 nods.

Best argument for not letting Tom Hanks play the bad guy

His depiction of Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis” kept drawing viewers away from Austin Butler’s stunning metamorphosis into Presley and toward Hanks’ unconvincing transformation into a con man with a heavy Dutch accent.

Most terrifying take on a Detroit house rental

The Motor City-set “Barbarian,” of which Variety described the dread that director Zach Cregger as "the stuff that the very best horror movies are made of.”

