Lansing State Journal

MSU hockey plays at No. 1 Minnesota with NCAA berth, Big Ten title shot on the line

By Nathaniel Bott, Lansing State Journal,

4 days ago
Michigan State's hockey program is coming off a monumental step in the right direction, earning its first Big Ten tournament win, followed by it's first tournament series win on the road at Notre Dame last weekend.

Now MSU has a chance at an even bigger leap this weekend.

The Spartans (18-17-2) sit at 16th in the Pairwise rankings — squarely on the bubble for the NCAA tournament field — as they head to Minneapolis to face No. 1-ranked Minnesota in a Big Ten semifinal.

A win over the Golden Gophers, who have beaten MSU four times this season by a combined score of 25-6, would both likely put the Spartans into the NCAA tournament while at the same time giving them a chance to play for a Big Ten championship.

"The guys are excited about going to Minnesota," MSU coach Adam Nightingale said.

The Big Ten semifinals, like the rest of NCAA Division 1 hockey's conference tournaments, are a one-game, winner-advances format. The sentiment in MSU's locker room is that this format suits the Spartans, knowing it just takes one solid performance to pull off the upset.

With a win, MSU would jump up to 12 in the Pairwise rankings, all but securing an NCAA bid. In the past seven seasons, the cut line in the Pairwise has been 15th three times, 14th three times, and 12th once in 2018.

"It doesn't matter who we play at this point, it's one game, winner takes all and we just have to focus on ourselves," MSU captain Miroslav Mucha said. "They are a very, very good team and they might beat us eight out of 10 times, but this Saturday is going to be about us. I like our chances for one game and I think we can take it to them."

Minnesota is fueled by a top line that is among the best in the country. Freshman forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud — both nominees for Big Ten Freshman of the Year — skate with sophomore forward and Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Matthew Knies. The line has combined for 57 goals and 77 assists this season.

Defensively, the Gophers have three NHL-ready defensemen in Jackson Lacombe, Ryan Johnson and Big Ten Defenseman of the Year nominee Brock Faber. In goal, senior Justen Close has a 1.99 goals against average and a .928 save percentage.

"I think going in there with the big ice, we are going to have to play physical and be on top of them," MSU defenseman Cole Krygier said. "Most times we've played them we haven't been as physical as we could. (Minnesota) capitalizes on almost all their chances, so when we get a chance, we have to put it in the back of the net."

This will be the last time MSU skates on an Olympic ice sheet at 3M Arena at Mariucci, with Minnesota set to transition to an NHL-sized sheet of 85 feet wide.

If MSU loses Saturday, its NCAA chances wouldn't necessarily be over, but it would need significant help in other games around the country over the next couple weekends to move up in the Pairwise and qualify. MSU fans should be rooting for Hockey East upsets of Merrimack (by Boston College) and Northeastern (by Providence), as well as teams to stumble, such as the ECHC's Cornell (vs. Clarkson) and CCHA's Minnesota State (vs. Ferris State).

In the last scenario, MSU fans would then need Michigan Tech to advance in the CCHA tournament and beat Ferris State in the final to prevent an auto-bid steal by the Bulldogs.

MSU will face Minnesota on Saturday at 9 p.m., with TV coverage on the Big Ten Network. If the Spartans win, they will face the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State semifinal on the road next weekend for a chance to hoist a Big Ten tournament trophy in Nightingale's first season.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott.

