Boy shot as occupants in 2 cars open fire on Gus Kaplan Drive in Alexandria

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk,

4 days ago

An 11-year-old boy was hit by a bullet Thursday afternoon after the occupants of two cars fired at each other on an Alexandria street, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department, in a Thursday night news release, stated the shooting happened around 3:36 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gus Kaplan Drive, which runs from Prescott Road to Metro Drive. The area has multiple businesses and is not far from Brame Middle School.

Police determined the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving on Gus Kaplan Drive. The boy was sitting in another vehicle near the shooting site when he was hit in a shoulder.

The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for the wound, which the release stated was not life-threatening. Later on Thursday night, Mayor Jacques Roy said the child was "recovering and doing OK."

The shooting happened after two homicides were reported in Alexandria earlier this week, on Tuesday. In comments posted to social media Thursday night, Roy told the community that change was needed "in the deepest sense and at the deepest levels ..."

"We cannot, as a people, continue to hold life with so little regard," said Roy. "It's leading to deaths in our youth, it's leading to deaths in all age groups."

He wondered just how the shooting would affect the young victim's life. He said every parent in every neighborhood throughout the city wants the same for their children — for them to be safe as they play near their homes and for them to be safe at their schools.

Tuesday violence:2 arrested in separate Tuesday homicides in Alexandria; body of man found identified

Need help with Alexandria utility bills?See if you qualify for RESTOR, and apply by Friday

People also want economic security, said Roy.

"We can't deliver that if we have an unsafe city," he said. "An unsafe city means you can't meet that basic promise."

He said police were "scouring" the city after the shooting. Police released photographs of two vehicles involved in the shooting, as well as another photograph of a vehicle of interest.

One was a black sedan, and the other was a gray Ford Fusion. The vehicle of interest was a gray Dodge Charger.

"Ladies and gentlemen, here, today, I want to tell all of you, citizens we are going to do better, and it will be hard, but together we're going to make this city safe," he said. "We will have the best department anywhere, and we are going to put all of our efforts to do that together. That's our commitment."

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or Dispatch at 318-441-6559. People also can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or download its app to use at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

