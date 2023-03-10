Trial date set for former WVU, current NFL player, Josh Sills who is charged with rape

Sills was charged by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
In December 2019, the indictment says , Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.
Sills played high school football at Meadowbrook High School and went to play college at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State.
You can read the full 2019 incident report on Sills, here .
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0