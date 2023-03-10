Open in App
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Trial date set for former WVU, current NFL player, Josh Sills who is charged with rape

By D.K. WrightJohn Lynch,

4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Former WVU Mountaineer and current NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles Josh Sills was in court on Thursday for his pretrial hearing.

The pretrial lasted about six minutes and Sills sat between his two lawyers at the defense table in the Guernsey County, Ohio courtroom.

Judge Daniel Paden said the Sills trial will have a tentative date of June 19 and probably last five days.

Injunction in case of Bridgeport athlete who wants to run on girls team could go to Supreme Court

Sills was charged by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

In December 2019, the indictment says , Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

Sills played high school football at Meadowbrook High School and went to play college at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State.

You can read the full 2019 incident report on Sills, here .

Comments / 0

