Altercation in AMC Theater Triggers Panic, Fear of Potential Active Shooter; Moviegoers Flee Building

Orange, Orange County, CA: A possible altercation involving a suspicious male caused panicked moviegoers to flee Theater #10 at The Shops at Orange late Thursday night, Mar. 9, during the “Scream VI” premiere.

Nathan Holguin / KNN

A theater guest confronted the suspicious individual when a scuffle ensued prompting guests to panic.

Multiple 911 calls flooded the Orange Police Department shortly after 11:00 p.m., with one bounced to California Highway Patrol, of theater guests advising authorities of a mass panic and guests running out of the theater with a possible gunman inside.

Orange PD officers arrived at the location of the AMC theater at 20 City Boulevard West in the city of Orange, immediately secured the area and searched the theater. However, officers could not find the potential suspect, per moviegoers off camera.

The individual was described as carrying a large bag, pacing the theater with a flashlight and acting suspicious.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

