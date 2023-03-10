Open in App
City Of Orange, NJ
See more from this location?
Key News Network

Altercation in AMC Theater Triggers Panic, Fear of Potential Active Shooter; Moviegoers Flee Building

By Key News Network,

4 days ago

Orange, Orange County, CA: A possible altercation involving a suspicious male caused panicked moviegoers to flee Theater #10 at The Shops at Orange late Thursday night, Mar. 9, during the “Scream VI” premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272dts_0lEIY3XU00
Nathan Holguin / KNN

A theater guest confronted the suspicious individual when a scuffle ensued prompting guests to panic.

Multiple 911 calls flooded the Orange Police Department shortly after 11:00 p.m., with one bounced to California Highway Patrol, of theater guests advising authorities of a mass panic and guests running out of the theater with a possible gunman inside.

Orange PD officers arrived at the location of the AMC theater at 20 City Boulevard West in the city of Orange, immediately secured the area and searched the theater. However, officers could not find the potential suspect, per moviegoers off camera.

The individual was described as carrying a large bag, pacing the theater with a flashlight and acting suspicious.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, CA newsLocal Orange County, CA
Cameras capture thieves on crime spree in Orange County
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA22 hours ago
High-Speed Pursuit Spans Multiple Counties, Female Suspects in Custody
Buena Park, CA20 hours ago
7 Orange County restaurants hit by burglars in 30 minutes
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Teenage Party Scene. An Unsolved Murder. What Happened to Emmery Muñoz?
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
'Potential explosion' reported at Disneyland was show effects, authorities say
Anaheim, CA9 hours ago
Firefighters Rescue Multiple Victims Trapped in Santa Fe Dam Wash
Duarte, CA16 hours ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA1 day ago
An armed car thief crashed into the Orange Plaza Park fountain during a police pursuit
City Of Orange, NJ1 day ago
Suspect found dead following two-day siege ID'd by authorities
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Man left brain dead after Montclair police beat him and use Taser, family says
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Standoff with barricaded suspect in Valinda approaches 48 hours
Valinda, CA2 days ago
Woman killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Pico Rivera, CA1 day ago
Fight turns deadly in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Parole gets a free room at the OC Jail after throwing rocks and biting Tustin police officers
Tustin, CA2 days ago
Trial begins for CV man accused of killing girlfriend, harming others
Thermal, CA1 day ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA2 days ago
Suspect charged in Monica Leech case with first-degree murder with two special allegations
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Suspect Shoots at Deputies, Barricades in Home; Nearby Residents Evacuated
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Bell
Bell, CA1 day ago
Azusa Detectives Investigate Shooting of 3 Homeless Victims
Azusa, CA2 days ago
Boy swept away in Santa Ana River rescued by bystander
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt during a gunfight with a suspect who has since died
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man on parole is arrested after he allegedly fired 18 gunshots in Highland neighborhood
Highland, CA2 days ago
3 shot in Azusa, shooter on the run
Azusa, CA3 days ago
Dangerous street take-over in south LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Silver Alert for Woman Missing in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA1 day ago
The Garden Grove police arrested two suspects with outstanding warrants and seized a gun
Garden Grove, CA1 day ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Pedestrian Killed at Bus Stop by Hit-and-Run Driver
Santa Fe Springs, CA2 days ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy