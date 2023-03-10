Open in App
Safety Harbor, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Investigators Seeking The Public’s Assistance in Safety Harbor Hit and Run

By Local - Liz Shultz,

4 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a hit and run that occurred in Safety Harbor.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 9:14 p.m., investigators responded to 3180 Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor after reports of an injured person laying in the grass.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Mindy Miran Yi, was traveling westbound on Enterprise Road along the flog lane, when an unknown vehicle, who was also traveling westbound struck the rear of Yi’s bike causing her to be ejected.

Yi was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and next of kin was notified.

According to investigators, the vehicle of interest damages the front passenger side headlight. No additional evidence was found at the scene and there was no footage of the crash that was captured by local businesses or residences.

Investigators ask anyone with any information or video footage of the crash or the suspect to contact Corporal Damon Laney at (727) 464-6887.

