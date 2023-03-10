Open in App
Wake-Up Weather: cool today, warm and breezy tomorrow.

By Susana Harbert,

4 days ago

Friday March 10th, 2023

Summary: a cool day expected as a cold front pushed through yesterday. A warm front will allow those temperatures to rise in time for the Sweetwater rattlesnake round up. A warm and breezy day with a cold front on Sunday. Another warm front arrives Wednesday with a cold front on Thursday.

