Pedestrian hit, killed on FM 969 near Regency Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on FM 969 near Regency Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that an adult patient was pronounced dead on scene.

The person was reportedly struck by a vehicle, according to the tweet. No other patients were involved.

The Austin Police Department has the nearby area blocked off. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

