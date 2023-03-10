Role players kickstart Childress boys in state semifinal romp

SAN ANTONIO — Lytle guard Malakai Castro felt he had the better team, the faster team, in Thursday's Class 3A state semifinal boys basketball game.

Perhaps, but the Pirates were not the most complete team.

That honor went to Childress. Spending the majority of the season as an undersized bunch, the Bobcats found themselves in unfamiliar territory. They were simply the bigger, stronger, deeper team on the Alamodome floor.

With this knowledge in hand, the Bobcats went to work, hounding Lytle left and right until the Pirates had to submit. Childress' 69-48 victory was a workman-like display of tenacity, and it came from the team's depth.

Lamont Nickleberry will, deservedly, get much of the attention from the contest. The only senior on the team did a bit of everything, posting 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. The display was impressive enough for Lyle head coach Jacob Hernandez to admit that the film may have lied about the 6-foot guard's overall abilities.

"We threw two or three guys at him," Hernandez said. "To be honest, my guys are probably the best defenders in the region. We played good teams and they've given point guards and backcourts trouble. But (Nickleberry) did a great job.

"He's just phenomenal. Way better than the tape. All the film we got on him, he's way better than what those films depict, especially in person. He's just a great kid, and was a rock. He does not get rattled with pressure, which, that was impressive."

Likewise, Nickleberry's running mate Aiden Allen followed close behind with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

But Childress' early onslaught, which sent Lytle's Mr. Basketball finalist Jordan Balderaz to the bench with three fouls in the first quarter, was due in no small part to the "other" guys making their presence felt.

Billy Moore totaled 15 points for the game, 10 of which came in the first half. Isaiah Jalomo (10 points, five boards) was tasked with defending Balderaz (11 points, six rebounds in 18 minutes) when he was on the court, hounded the Pirates however he could.

Childress advances to first state title game since WWII with win over Lytle

And Scout Smith, considered the Bobcats' big man, contributed with some insurance buckets in the paint, adding six points and five boards. The resulting 35-12 halftime lead was all the Bobcats needed to shut the game down early.

"If Scout and Billy are knocking down shots," Childress coach Wayne Parker said, "then we're going to be in a good position for sure. Because Aiden and Lamont are averaging close to 40 a game between the two of them. And Billy. ... Billy's no slack either. He's averaging over 10 points per game, so it's nothing new for Billy. He's a big time shooter.

"For us to be successful all year, Billy's had to make shots for us. But when Scout gets points for us, that's a huge bonus for us because he's just a big defensive presence for us that doesn't really look to score for us a whole lot. But when he does, it's big for us."

Childress will now get the honor of playing for a state title, something the team hasn't done in nearly 80 years. The Bobcats will go up against another team — second-ranked Hitchcock — that had an equally dominant semifinal win, blasting Hooks 69-36.

The Bulldogs are the lone team in the 3A tournament field that made it to state a season ago. Hitchcock has the experience advantage with seven players back from that squad.

Hitchcock and Childress have a common opponent to compare. Shallowater has played both of Saturday's finalists during the season. Hitchcock got 54-39 win while Childress split its two meetings with the Mustangs, resulting in a tie for the District 2-3A title.

The championship game is scheduled to tip at 10 a.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Role players kickstart Childress boys in state semifinal romp