Open in App
Financial Regulation News

Sens. Cardin, Ernst urge SBA to rework proposed loan underwriting rules

By Dave Kovaleski,

4 days ago

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) are urging the Small Business Administration (SBA) to rework proposed changes to its loan underwriting program that would allow financial technology companies to participate as lenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOGp3_0lEIJfGa00
© Shutterstock

The lawmakers were both opposed to two proposed SBA rules: The Affiliation and Lending Criteria for the SBA Business Loan Programs, 87 FR 64724, and Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) Moratorium Rescission and Removal of the Requirement for a Loan Authorization, 87 FR 66963. The senators said these proposed rules would loosen key 7(a) program requirements and remove critical safeguards designed to prevent fraud and abuse.

Specifically, they said it would allow an unlimited number of non-bank financial technology companies, or fintechs, to participate as lenders. The lawmakers contend that many of the fintechs were among those responsible for issuing billions of dollars in what turned out to be Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud.

“The proposed rules establish broad and sweeping changes that do not reflect congressional input or authorization. In particular, changes to the current underwriting standards have the potential to make the program vulnerable to predatory lending practices,” the senators wrote in a letter to SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

Cardin is the chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, while Ernst is the ranking member.

“The sweeping changes contained in these two rules would substantially overhaul SBA’s lending programs by permitting new program participants and changing the current guardrails of the programs, something that comes dangerously close to authorizing through the regulatory process,” they added. “Let us be clear, Congress has not authorized any loosening of prudent underwriting or affiliation standards.”

The senators urged the SBA to work with Congress on a solution.

“We urge diligence and restraint from the agency. SBA must strongly consider prudent guardrails that can be demonstrated to be successful, before making changes that could impact the fiscal integrity of overall SBA lending programs. We urge the SBA to work closely with congressional committees. The SBA should address these concerns before publishing final rules,’ the senators wrote.

The post Sens. Cardin, Ernst urge SBA to rework proposed loan underwriting rules appeared first on Financial Regulation News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY2 days ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy