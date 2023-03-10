Legislation would reduce state regulation

The Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee recently advanced two bills that would reduce state regulations.

“In creating the Office of Transformation and Opportunity, Gov. (Josh) Shapiro has acknowledged the impact that reforming the permitting and regulatory process can have on job growth and opportunities in the commonwealth,” Sen. Jarrett Coleman (R-Bucks/Lehigh), the committee’s chairman, said. “The General Assembly should understand and agree to the cost, in dollars and cents, of how these issues impact our competitiveness and growth.”

Senate Bill 188 would prevent regulations that would cost state or local taxpayers more than $1 million from taking effect unless the General Assembly reviews and approves them.

Senate Bill 190 would require an automatic review of economically significant regulations three years after they taking effect to evaluate their cost and effectiveness.

“The current process for imposing regulations on citizens and employers places too much power in the hands of unelected bureaucrats within agencies controlled by the governor,” Coleman said. “These bills simply put the General Assembly on level footing with the executive branch and ensure that our constituents have a seat at the table when regulations impacting their lives and livelihoods are considered.”

The bills move to the full Senate for consideration.

