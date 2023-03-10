Sen. Casey champions Pennsylvania as site of semiconductor investment

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) recently sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo urging the federal government to consider Pennsylvania as an ideal location for investment.

Last year, Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act with the goal of bolstering American manufacturing, particularly semiconductors, and allow the United States to better compete with China. Semiconductor chips are used in a variety of technologies including cars, computers, and smartphones.

Only 12 percent of the world’s semiconductors are produced in the United States. The Commerce Department soon will implement the law and award investments.

“From research universities to national defense equipment factories to a world class logistics and transportation infrastructure located within close proximity to the majority of Americans, the commonwealth offers the leading-edge production, design, research, high-skill talent, and regional advantages that align with the goals of the CHIPS for America program,” Casey said, outlining reasons why he believes Pennsylvania is the best location for investment.

Casey and his staff have toured semiconductor manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge research institutions throughout Pennsylvania. He is confident the state’s semiconductor manufacturers could secure a critical piece of the supply chain and create jobs.

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge recently awarded southwest Pennsylvania $62.7 million to invest in robotics.

