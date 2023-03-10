What to stream this weekend: 'Luther: The Fallen Sun,' 'Unprisoned'

March 10 (UPI) -- TV sequel film Luther: The Fallen Sun , comedy series Unprisoned , espionage drama A Spy Among Friends and documentary series Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

Left to right, Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley and Jamie Payne arrive on the red carpet at the "Luther: The Fallen Sun" New York premiere at Paris Theater on Wednesday. The film, a sequel to BBC TV series "Luther," streams Friday on Netflix. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In addition, Jenna Ortega hosts Saturday Night Live and the best films of the year are honored at the 95th Academy Awards.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend:

Film

'Luther: The Fallen Sun' -- Netflix

Idris Elba returns to the role of a complicated anti-hero in Luther: The Fallen Sun , streaming Friday on Netflix. Elba reprises his role as disgraced detective John Luther from the BBC series Luther , which ran from 2010-2019. The film picks up where the fifth season left off , with Luther in prison after crossing the line in his pursuit of justice. Dermot Crowley returns as DSU Martin Schenk, and new characters include Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine and Andy Serkis as corrupt tech billionaire David Robey. The film is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and directed by Season 5 director Jamie Payne.

TV

'Unprisoned' -- Hulu

A family reconnects after a lengthy incarceration in Unprisoned , a new comedy series premiering Friday on Hulu. Kerry Washington stars as Paige, a therapist and single mom whose home is thrown into chaos when her father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), comes back into her life after a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs. The series, which also stars Jordyn McIntosh as Paige's inner child and Faly Rakotohavana as her teenage son, Finn, was created by writer Tracy McMillan, based on her own life experiences.

'A Spy Among Friends' -- MGM+

Six-part British crime drama A Spy Among Friends streams Friday on MGM+. The limited series, based on Ben Macintyre's book of the same name, stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pierce as real-life British spies Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The pair's lifelong friendship is thrown into disarray when Philby defects to the Soviet Union.

The New York Times Presents 'Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano' -- FX, Hulu

The life and crimes of notorious Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano are examined in Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano, a two-part New York Times documentary airing at 9 p.m. EST Friday on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The documentary features interviews with Pellicano, who served 15-year prison sentence for wiretapping and racketeering, as well as interviews with his victims and newly-released evidence from the case the FBI built against him.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Jenna Ortega takes on hosting duties for this weekend's installment of long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live , airing Saturday night on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock. The 1975 serve as musical guest.

The 95th Academy Awards -- ABC, ABC.com, Hulu

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honor the top films of the past year with the 95th Academy Awards, airing at 8 p.m. EST Sunday on ABC. The ceremony can be livestreamed streamed at ABC.com or the ABC app with a cable subscription, or using a streaming cable alternative suck as Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. Regular Hulu subscribers can watch the ceremony on demand starting Monday. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the ceremony for a third time.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com