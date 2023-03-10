Open in App
Boston

Update: MBTA lifts ‘global speed restrictions,’ except on Green and Mattapan lines

By Abby PatkinDialynn Dwyer,

4 days ago

The T still has block speed restrictions in place on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines in areas it has not inspected or where track conditions do not permit normal speeds.

On Friday morning, the MBTA lifted the global speed restrictions put in place systemwide Thursday evening, except on the Green and Mattapan lines, T interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said at a press conference.

The T still has block speed restrictions in place on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines in areas it has not inspected or where track conditions do not permit normal speeds, he said, adding that the transit agency is continuing to work on the Green and Mattapan lines as well.

This breaking news story will be updated. Watch the full press conference below.

Initial story below:

Commuters should expect slower rides than usual on the T.

The MBTA announced Thursday night that “effective immediately” it was imposing speed restrictions of 10 to 25 mph across all its subway lines. The transit agency said the speed changes for the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue lines were prompted by a recent visit by the Department of Public Utilities to the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill.

“These actions will add additional travel time for people taking the T,” the MBTA said in a statement. “The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible.”

Even before Thursday’s announcement, 8.7 miles of track across the transit system were under speed restrictions.

The embattled transit system has faced heavy scrutiny for months after a series of high-profile incidents including the dragging death of a passenger, a fire on the Orange Line, and derailments. A 2022 federal review of the system found the MBTA has neglected safety and maintenance for years. The Department of Public Utilities, which is responsible for safety oversight at the T, was also called out in the federal report for failing to “consistently [require] or [enforce] timely assessment and mitigation of safety risk for passenger operations.”

Officials are expected to provide additional information about the system-wide slowdown at a Friday morning press conference.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Police: Cape man charged in car theft also tried to rob bank inside Boston Stop & Shop
Boston, MA1 day ago
Stoneham police arrest minor after attempted carjacking, chase
Stoneham, MA3 days ago
MA Town in the Berkshires Listed Among America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns
Stockbridge, MA14 days ago
Vanderbilt mansion in Berkshires sells for $8 million
Lenox, MA1 day ago
Boston fires police sergeant, officer who pushed back on Mayor Wu’s vaccine requirement
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Child trapped under tree in Derry, N.H. freed using bare hands, chainsaws
Derry, NH3 hours ago
Travelers can get 20% off PLAY flights to Europe for a limited time
Boston, MA1 day ago
JetBlue, other airlines waiving fees due to nor’easter
Boston, MA1 day ago
Patriots reportedly trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Somerville company rolls out menstrual pads… on a roll
Somerville, MA12 hours ago
Bring your friends to these quirky spots in Boston
Boston, NY7 hours ago
Former Boston College star Chris Lindstrom becomes highest-paid guard in NFL
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Local university scientists banded together in search of ‘ultimate’ COVID vaccine — and they may have found it
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy