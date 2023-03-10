Open in App
Gulfport, MS
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets 42 months in prison for cross burning

By Magnolia State Live,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0lEIEFcR00

A Mississippi man who burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison.

U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Sul Ozerden handed down the sentence after Axel Cox, 24, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in December.

Cox, of Gulfport, was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act over a December 2020 incident in which he put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his Black neighbors could see it. He then doused it with motor oil and lit it on fire. He also addressed the family with racially derogatory language, records say.

“This cross burning was an abhorrent act that used a traditional symbol of hatred and violence to stoke fear and drive a Black family out of their home,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Clarke added, “While one might think cross-burnings and white supremacist threats and violence are things of the past, the unfortunate reality is that these incidents continue today.”

The Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups historically practiced cross burnings to intimidate Black and Jewish people.

A grand jury indicted Cox in September 2022. His attorney, Jim Davis, filed a notice of intent for him to plead guilty to the cross burning in November. Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Davis told the Biloxi Sun Herald that Cox was reacting to his neighbors allegedly shooting and killing his dog. He added that his client acted “totally inappropriately.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Gulfport Man Gets 42 Years in Prison for Cross Burning
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Gulfport Man Sentenced to Maximum for Touching of a Child
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Cold Case Solved – Parents of Newborn Baby Girls Death Arrested 31 Years Later
Picayune, MS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
23-year-old Biloxi man killed in crash on I-12 in St. Tammany
Covington, LA15 hours ago
79-year-old woman killed in hit and run in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police in Picayune
Picayune, MS1 day ago
Alabama police arrest two men in connection with Mississippi shooting that killed one, injured two others
Pascagoula, MS5 days ago
2-vehicle accident Friday night claims life of Ocean Springs woman
Ocean Springs, MS3 days ago
These four Mississippi communities made this year’s Southern Living Best Small Towns list. Do you live in one of them?
Ocean Springs, MS3 days ago
2023 JJ DA BOSS arm drop Gulfport Mississippi @memphisstreetracerjjdaboss8013
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Man killed in West Mobile roundabout crash
Mobile, AL2 days ago
One dead in fatal crash on Saturday night
Ocean Springs, MS2 days ago
Home of Grace celebrates 58 years of changing lives
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
Harrison County man arrested on child molestation charges
Saucier, MS6 days ago
All lanes of U.S. 49 to close in Forrest County
Hattiesburg, MS4 days ago
Ocean Springs musician remembered for talent, compassion
Ocean Springs, MS2 days ago
Woman who died in head-on crash on U.S. 98 identified as missing woman from Theodore: ALEA
Theodore, AL6 days ago
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Biloxi, MS8 days ago
NASA launches full-duration hot fire engine testing at Mississippi space center
Bay Saint Louis, MS3 days ago
WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers
Gulfport, MS20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy